I transformed my smile with these four teeth products

Here’s how it works: you fill the container with water and choose which nozzle you’d like to use: the standard nozzle or the “quad stream” nozzle, which has four separate water jets that delve deeper and cover more area between the teeth and the gum line. Then you choose between “clean mode” (which delivers a continuous water flow) or the pulsing “deep clean mode.” It is very human to want to jump right in with quad stream and deep clean, but I recommend going for standard and clean mode to start, especially if you’re new to power flossing. The ride will still be wild.

First, make sure you’re alone in the bathroom. Then position yourself over the sink, place the device near your back teeth, press the button and buckle up. The water shoots out for 60 seconds, dislodging bits of food, which drop into the sink like tiny parachutes out of a helicopter (apologies). There’s something fascinating about seeing cleaning in action — the same thrill elicited by those Bioré pore strips.

A minute later, you’re done. Philips claims that it also removes up to 99.9 per cent of plaque in the areas you use it on — tricky to judge for oneself, but there’s no denying how good your mouth feels afterwards.

Bonus: Cordless, baby! I brought the power flosser on vacation with me and used it every night.

Colgate Elixir Charcoal Toothpaste $6.97, walmart.ca SHOP HERE

The toothpaste: “Elixir” — how wonderful! Really, it’s an anticavity fluoride toothpaste and an excellent one. The elixir-ness comes from the thoughtfully designed bottle and Colgate’s patented “dreamtube” technology that allows you to squeeze out every drop. (No more toothpaste tubes curled up like synchronized swimmers on pause.)

There are three Colgate elixirs: classic mint, whitening and charcoal. I tried and enjoyed all three, but found myself gravitating toward the charcoal formula, mostly because of how beautiful it looked on my vanity. (Activated charcoal is touted for its ability to absorb, and eliminate, surface stains, but the jury’s still out on its true efficacy.)

Chefs and foodies talk about “mouth feel” when describing food and that’s the word that kept coming to mind after using this: my mouth felt energized and cleaner than clean.

Bonus: The shape of the bottle meant that I really did use every drop! One tube of toothpaste lasted more than a month — at that price, it’s a steal.

Crest Whitening Emulsions, $35, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The whitening emulsion: It’s kind of like lip gloss for your teeth. Squeeze the tube to apply a thin layer of the gel and simply get on with your day. There’s no need to rinse or brush, and the product is safe to consume. The active peroxide droplets are suspended in a hydrating base so you don’t have to worry about sensitivity.

Bonus: You can even use it up to four times a day to score a whiter smile faster.

Laura deCarufel is the editor-in-chief of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about women and style. Reach her on email at ldc@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @Laura_deCarufel