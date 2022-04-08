This Toronto ‘hidden gem’ condo is listed at $560,000. How is this possible?

“I didn’t know that you had condos in this part of the city that you could still get for $500,00,’ he said.

It’s “appropriately priced” compared to what other units have sold for in the area recently, he says, adding that it appears sellers are expecting this unit to go for close to its listing price especially as they aren’t holding an offer date that could see a bidding war on the unit.

Litchmore pointed to a one-bedroom unit at 660 Eglinton Avenue West that sold for $500,000 in February, but noted it was a co-op unit that typically draws in lower prices than traditional units. In 2016, this unit sold for $285,000, according to property records on HouseSigma.

“Something like this has a broad appeal,” he added. “I think it would be a nice climb for someone that’s looking to get into the market and has the funds to do it. This is a hidden gem when compared to your downtown condo.”

For older buildings like this, Litchmore cautions to consider high maintenance fees, but this unit — at $627 per month — isn’t as steep as others in the city. Also included in the monthly fee are utilities and a storage locker, with a parking space available for an additional $45 per month.

While this is a rare find, dog lovers may need to stay away, considering the building’s pet policy permits a maximum of two cats and no pups.

Any other tips for those looking at places like this?

You likely won’t find a space like this for the same price in the downtown core, Litchmore says.

If you’re interested in a place like this, he suggests looking at “avenues” in the city, like Lawrence, Eglinton, Sheppard Aves. as you’re likely to find older, spacious condo units along these roads.

Alessia Passafiume is a GTA-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Alessia via email: apassafiume@torstar.ca