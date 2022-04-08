Trade your beach towel for a museum pass: In Palm Beach County, explore an unexpectedly vibrant arts and culture scene

The first thing we need to get out of the way is that the beaches are incredible. Just as you should probably order the burger at a restaurant called “Bill’s Burgers” instead of, say, the fish, a trip to Palm Beach County would be remiss without a visit to the pristine white sand the Florida region is named after.

But look beyond the perfect vista and you’ll see there’s much more to the county — collectively called Palm Beaches, a conglomeration of destinations stretching from Jupiter down to Boca Raton — than tropical fronds and balmy weather. Trade the beach towel for a museum pass and you’ll find one of the most thriving and unexpected arts and culture scenes in the Southern U.S.

In West Palm Beach, you’ll come upon the Norton Museum of Art, which happens to be the largest art museum in Florida. Newly reopened in 2019 after a $110-million (U.S.) renovation, it boasts an impressive collection ranging from 15th-century European Old Masters like Lucas Cranach the Elder to modern contemporary works by Piet Mondrian, Ellsworth Kelly and Franz Kline.

One could while away an entire afternoon meandering the endless labyrinthine hallways filled with blue-chip art that rivals the collection at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The Norton’s 37,200-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden adds a uniquely Floridian element to the experience, ensuring one can soak up the perfect weather while admiring sculptures by Keith Haring, Jenny Holzer and others.

About a five-minute drive away is the Flagler Museum, a Gilded Age palace once home to Henry Morrison Flagler, co-founder of Standard Oil (and business partner of John D. Rockefeller). The fuel magnate was almost single-handedly responsible for transforming Florida from a Podunk farming region to a vacationer’s paradise by building the Florida East Coast Railway.

Completed in 1902, the museum’s estate, called Whitehall, is a 100,000-square-foot mansion featuring a grand ballroom, a library and numerous guest rooms, each the size of a Toronto one-bedroom apartment, decked out in the opulent decor of the era. (For a more salacious account of history, book a guided tour with local expert Leslie Diver of Island Living Tours, who provides a slightly-less-flattering portrait of Flagler as an alleged womanizer.)

If you happen to visit during the winter — and why wouldn’t you? — a trip to the annual art fair Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary is in order. Like its sister to the south, Art Basel at Miami Beach, it features an exhaustive survey of the contemporary art market from some of the most distinguished galleries in the world. Lesser-known works by Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst hang kitty corner away from thrilling new compositions by Kiyoshi Nakagami and Andy Burgess.

In addition to its world-class museums and art fairs, Palm Beaches also employs a “cultural concierge,” whose job is to tailor recommendations for travellers. Just provide them with your date of arrival and interests, and they will send you a complimentary personalized list of cultural activities, which could range from a glass-blowing class at the Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts to a show at the Lake Worth Playhouse.

The concierge is run by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, a non-profit dedicated to supporting arts and culture in the region. At their Lake Worth offices, you can visit multiple galleries highlighting the work of South Florida artists, as well as learn about the county’s more than 200 cultural organizations.

Not to be outdone by its well-appointed neighbours, sleepy Delray Beach has dedicated itself to the exhibition of outdoor art. The whole city, from Mexican restaurants to movie theatres, is plastered with murals, with virtually no brick wall left bare.