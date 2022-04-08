Royal revival in PEC: Picton’s chic, new boutique hotel pays tribute to history

The Royal Hotel — the years-in-the-making boutique property that soft-opened in Picton, Ont., in January — has such a covetable Main Street address in a popular tourist town, it’s reasonable to wonder why the long-neglected historic building wasn’t snapped up earlier by some enterprising buyer.

The answer hangs in the men’s restroom near the lobby: an oversized photo of what was once the elegant central staircase, wrecked by stormwater that had soaked through a ramshackle roof. The site wasn’t merely a fixer-upper; it had the hallmarks of a money pit, barely holding itself together.

“When we bought the building, it was inhabited by scores of raccoons and pigeons,” says Sol Korngold, project lead and general manager at the Royal Hotel. “The winter would come into the building, then the summer, then the rain.”

The prominently displayed picture doesn’t just show how far the revamped Royal has come. It’s a sign of how the new proprietors, former Ontario finance minister Greg Sorbara and his family, are embracing the past.

But let’s rewind all the way to the start. The original Royal was opened by a local innkeeper around 1879, in a bid to attract passengers on the then-novel Prince Edward County Railway. But the rail line floundered financially, and over the ensuing decades the hotel changed hands more than a few times. (The railway was ultimately abandoned, and today you can hike, run or bike the route in its reinvented form: the 46-kilometre, multipurpose Millennium Trail.)

According to local historian and former CBC journalist Peter Lockyer, founder of History Lives Here in Picton, the Royal’s fortunes mirrored the local economy’s ups and downs. And today, it’s a shining example of how heritage properties can — and should be — restored rather than demolished to make way for soulless development.

“It’s brought so much hope for those of us who have this view of the county as a timepiece of rural Ontario,” explains Lockyer. When he was growing up, the county was quiet, rustic and charming but also very poor, he recalls, which meant it wasn’t choosy about the development it allowed. “At that time, we lost a lot of heritage. Along Picton Main Street, we tore down magnificent old homes and went for a mini shopping mall, grocery stores, that sort of stuff.”

Back in the 1960s, he knew the Royal not as a grand hotel but as a dingy tavern descending into “oblivion and ruin.” By 2008, the building was boarded up, seemingly doomed to demolition. “Without the intervention of the Sorbara family, the building would most certainly have become a parking lot,” explains Lockyer.

The Royal was saved by the razing of another beloved heritage site: In 2010, the abrupt teardown of Picton’s 1875-built Methodist Episcopal Church sparked a community outcry. It became the catalyst for the designation of Picton Main Street as a Heritage Conservation District (HCD).

It also inspired the Sorbara family to purchase the Royal in 2013 to rescue it from the same fate. “The family had the resources, experience and commitment,” says Lockyer. “It’s not totally a business deal — this is more of a community investment.”