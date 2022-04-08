Travel news: A taste of Mexico in T.O., a summer spot for San Francisco’s best views, and a pass to the Swiss Alps

New in town

If you can’t jet off to the Riviera Maya, Casa Madera — the upscale, new restaurant at 1 Hotel Toronto — promises to at least take your taste buds there. Focusing on Mexican coastal cuisine and organic ingredients, the menu is heavy on seafood and Wagyu, elevated tacos (like duck à l’orange carnitas), and cocktails delivered with panache (the Playa Paraiso arrives with cinnamon-scented fog from an orb). Toronto is home to the concept’s first outpost; another Casa Madera will soon open in the Mondrian Los Angeles.

Cycle the city

In time for spring, the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is launching their “Bike the City” seasonal program. Hotel guests can borrow their new Biria bicycles for a (complimentary) spin around town, creating their own DIY tour of Lower Manhattan sights following a whimsically illustrated map by artist Tanu Vasu (@nyccurated). Guests can also upgrade their ride with the new “Picnic in the Park,” $175 (U.S.) for two, a book-ahead chef’s basket of cheeses, charcuterie and other shareable snacks.

In the works

Come summer, there will be a whole new spot to take in views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline: Presidio Tunnel Tops, set to open July 17, will encompass 14 acres of national parkland built atop highway tunnels, and will connect the historic Presidio to the Crissy Field waterfront. Designed by James Corner Field Operations — the same landscape architecture firm behind New York City’s High Line — the attraction will include a cliff walk with scenic overlooks, picnic sites, gardens and meadows, and a kids’ area with play structures for balancing, climbing and swinging.

Swiss slopes

Already contemplating an Epic Pass for next winter? There may soon be a new incentive. Vail Resorts has announced it will be purchasing a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun, Switzerland’s celebrated ski resort. Assuming the deal closes on time, the company intends to include unlimited access to the destination to holders of the 2022-23 Epic Pass. Vail already owns and operates 40 ski resorts in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

