Soak up the views: Iceland’s hotly anticipated new lagoon is preparing to open this spring

How does a spa in a quiet, little town garner international attention before it’s officially open? For Forest Lagoon in North Iceland, credit an irresistible-sounding setting and lofty expectations — just imagine a steamy bath in middle of the woodlands, where you can peer out at mountains and fjord views.

The buzzy destination is designed by Basalt Architects, also the team behind the award-winning Retreat at Blue Lagoon, a recent extension to the country’s most iconic spa, and GeoSea, another outdoor bath also in Iceland. Now, following pandemic-related construction slowdowns, Forest Lagoon is preparing to open this spring just a few kilometres from the town of Akureyri.

The lagoon makes use of hot springs discovered relatively recently and serendipitously: Around 2014, during the construction of a mountain tunnel in the area, water began to gush from the passage’s crevices. Happily, the surprise water source has since been diverted to feed the lagoon, which encompasses infinity pools (heated by nature to around 40°C), a cold pool and a Finnish sauna.

You can meander between them via walking paths through the thicket of trees, which provides cosy shelter from capricious weather and is something of a novelty in largely unforested Iceland. Two swim-up bars, a casual bistro and a lounge-y deck area round out the complex, where up to 200 spa-goers can unwind at once.