How can I feel less guilty about beauty packaging? Ask The Kit

Indie brands are leading the way, says the Detox Market founder Romain Gaillard, and it is a crowded field. “With so many brands launching every week, we see more innovation and commitment toward recyclable and biodegradable packaging.” Smaller brands can be more nimble, he said, because even if mass brands are committed to recyclable and sustainable packaging, they “need to move through some of the packaging purchased two to three years ago.” Economies of scale are tough to retool midstream.

Moffat says the best environmental packaging options are much more expensive to procure in smaller quantities, especially for an indie brand in a business with tough margins — and this illustrates the hard fact we as consumers also need to confront in our purchasing choices. “Making the changes we want is very risky,” Moffat said, citing the fact that the 100 per cent post-consumer recycled glass she wants to use for her hero serums can cost $2 more per bottle, or three times the price of regular glass. Consumers, similarly, have to be willing to pay a bit more for items that align with their values. “When you support indie brands, you are on the team with them and have a vested interest in their efforts,” Moffat said.

Switching to post-consumer recycled plastic comes with its own challenges: It can be more brittle and is often discoloured; virgin plastic is a lot easier to work with. “But I also realized that if I don’t make these changes, I won’t have a business,” said Moffat. “You have to walk the walk on sustainability.”

For its part, the Detox Market, which has three stores in Toronto, one in New York and two in L.A., is aiming to go plastic neutral by 2023. To that end, Gaillard said, “for every pound of plastic sold through the Detox Market, an equal amount of nature-bound plastic will be retrieved and appropriately disposed of, either recycled or repurposed.”

He also sees refillable container programs in the cards for the future of luxury beauty, citing Kjaer Weis, La Bouche Rouge, Tata Harper and Pharrell Williams’s new Humanrace brand as early adopters. Beautycounter and Charlotte Tilbury offer some refillable products, too, as do various fragrance counters. That means committing to a product you like and actually refilling it over the long-term.

Nothing, and no one, is perfect yet. Take heart knowing that there are brands fighting for your hearts and wallets by playing the long game in sustainability and do the same with your empties — as best you can.

Shop the Advice

Shop Canadian indie brands working to transition to environmentally friendly packaging and practices.

Graydon Skincare Fullmoon Serum, $87, thedetoxmarket.ca SHOP HERE

This popular serum adds radiance, smooths fine lines and nourishes skin with vitamin C-rich moringa, moth bean extract and coffee. The bottle is made of 50 per cent post-consumer recycled glass, and $1 from each sale goes to the Ocean Legacy Foundation.

Everist Waterless Body Wash Concentrate, $28, helloeverist.com SHOP HERE

A Toronto-based company created this concentrated body wash scented with bergamot, rosemary and peppermint. Just add water in the shower! It comes in a recyclable aluminum tube with a zero-waist tube key for squeezing out every drop and there’s a cap return program.

Attitude Nourishing Conditioner Leaves Bar, $15, attitudeliving.com SHOP HERE

This Montreal brand features terrific quality bar shampoo and conditioners for various hair goals (nourishing, volumizing, detox) and they come in recycled cardboard packaging.

Three Ships Dew Drops, $45, threeshipsbeauty.ca SHOP HERE

Another Toronto start-up that made the cut at The Detox Market and Credo. Dew Drops hydrating serum is Three Ships’ hero product, made with hyaluronic acid sourced from mushrooms and upcycled bark extracts, a by-product of the Quebec lumber industry. In 2022, the brand promises all its plastic components will be minimum 30 per cent PCR, and it will become climate neutral too.

Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com