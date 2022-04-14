In Costa Rica’s lush rainforests, I found a safari destination fascinating for kids — and the whole family

We had walked only a few metres from our own tent when our naturalist guide, Ana Villalobos, shone her flashlight upwards, onto the upskirt of a palm tree, illuminating a small bat with a bright white stripe on its nose.

“This is a tent-making bat,” she said. “They like to make their home right on the spine of the palm, and they make a perfect circle, like an envelope — it’s their tent.” Looking at my then-four-year-old son, Sammy, she added, “That means they’re sleeping in a tent, just like you! They’re really the pioneers of this place.”

“This place” was Nayara Tented Camp in La Fortuna, a small Costa Rican town considered the gateway to Arenal Volcano National Park. Admittedly, our rainforest-nestled tent was hardly as primitive as the bat’s. In fact, it was glamping to the highest degree, complete with a plush king bed, a stand-alone soaker tub, an outdoor shower and our own infinity pool, with panoramic views of the jungle in the foreground and the imposing Arenal volcano in the distance.

I’ve always been an animal lover, and going on an African safari with Sammy was high on my bucket list. Although I’d read that it was best to wait until children were at least around eight years old to bring them on an African safari, I secretly thought my son could handle it.

But once I’d gone on my own safari to Kenya — taking small bush planes to remote camps, bumping along in the back of a jeep, staying out all day in heat and pouring rain, following strict wildlife rules to stay safe — the advice for kids to wait made a lot more sense.

Still, I wanted Sammy to experience the joys of seeing animals in the wild. So when I found out about this tented resort, which opened in late 2019, it sounded like the perfect, kid-friendly safari experience, without the arduous parts.

And while we wouldn’t be able to see the Big Five, Costa Rica’s famously rich biodiversity awaited: About five per cent of all the world’s species are known to live in this rugged, relatively small nation. The country as a whole, and La Fortuna in particular, is packed with lush rainforests that are home to creatures like sloths and spider monkeys, toucans and quetzals — more than enough for a fascinating safari experience.

As Sammy stared in awe at the bat, even I couldn’t help but be impressed with the little guy’s ingenuity in creating his home. A moment later, Ana shone her light on a vibrant tree frog, with a bold green body, striped with blue, bulging red eyes and orange webbed feet, stuck to the underside of a large leaf. This was what I’d expected when we signed up for the resort’s nighttime frog walk, and Sammy and I weren’t disappointed.

“During the day, they hide all their colours and look like a cocoon on the underside of a leaf, so it’s really hard to find them,” Ana told us of this red-eyed tree frog, regaling Sammy with educational tidbits. But now, at night, the stealthy amphibians were free to be their more brilliant selves. Over the course of an hour, walking around the hotel’s rainforest grounds, we spotted a masked tree frog, an ethereal translucent glass frog, a loud toad erupting in song, plus a furry coati foraging among the underbrush.

Earlier that day, we’d gone looking for the property’s resident mascot, Tony the sloth. When the resort’s owner started the project, adding on to the adjacent hotels, Nayara Gardens and Nayara Springs, he consulted naturalists who told him they couldn’t bring in animals to live on property, and even if they tried, they’d just leave if there wasn’t proper vegetation.