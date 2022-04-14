Panama City’s historic quarter, a UNESCO World Heritage site, welcomes a new luxury hotel

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

When Canadian developer Chris Lenz found the property that would eventually become Hotel La Compañía in Panama City, he initially dismissed it as being too large.

Almost an entire city block in size, it featured the ruins of a church and multiple buildings from different time periods, the oldest dating back to 1688. But it wasn’t just the scale that was daunting, it was also the setting, in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The narrow historic roads meant that heavy machinery wouldn’t be able to access the location; instead, construction workers would have to rely on hands, shovels and wheelbarrows. And first, the buildings would need to be stripped back to their bare bones, exposing 300-year-old wooden beams and the original stone floors, columns and archways.

But Lenz fell in love with the idea of creating a boutique hotel in Panama’s Casco Viejo (“Old Quarter”) and took on the challenge. When construction started, he posted a photo to Facebook that summed up the project’s scale. “This is going to take a while,” he wrote.

Now, after seven years of meticulous restoration, the luxury hotel officially opened its doors on April 13. The first Central American property in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hotel La Compañía offers a design-conscious experience based around three distinct time periods. Guests can stay in the 1688 Spanish Colonial wing; the French Colonial wing, built by Jesuit priests in 1739; or the American Beaux-Arts wing, a department store in the early 1900s.

Ranging from 258 to 861 square feet, each of the 88 rooms is light and airy, with nods to the building’s storied history; all feature artwork and photographs from the hotel’s 1,600-piece collection.

Uniting the three wings is the courtyard of one of the historic district’s most iconic monuments: the ruins of the Society of Jesus Church, which is surrounded by lush gardens. Above is the rooftop lounge, where guests can relax in the infinity pool and take in 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and Panama City.

Meanwhile, the two bars and five restaurants — including a steak house with a 300-year-old wine cellar, and El Santuario, which resembles an old Spanish church with its high ceilings and stained-glass windows — are welcome additions to the neighbourhood’s existing cafes and bars.

Positioned across the street from the famed Church of San José, Hotel La Compañía will undoubtably become a destination in itself, cementing Panama’s rightful place as more than just a cruise-ship stop.