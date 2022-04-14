Unique boutiques, riverside patios and calming nature: The insider’s guide to Wakefield, Que.

In just 25 minutes, you can drive from the bustle of Ottawa to the cutest town you ever did see. In Wakefield, Que., there are boutiques, bakeries and bohemians aplenty, surrounded by nature.

After spending a year here, working at the local weekly newspaper, I still reminisce about swimming beneath the canary-red covered bridge, swigging pints at the town watering hole Kaffé 1870, and dancing the night away to local and international artists at the Blacksheep Inn (slated to reopen this fall).

But the best part about Wakefield is its people, who are fiercely passionate about their village and love to show it off. Here are five places that locals brag about.

For Indigenous creations: Khewa Indigenous Art Boutique (737 chemin Riverside)

Taking a stroll down along the banks of the Gatineau River and Wakefield’s main street, Riverside Drive, is a must, especially to see what Métis artist Nathalie Coutou has been up to at Khewa. For 20 years, Coutou has been showcasing her canvas paintings and paper prints in this shop, and a few years ago she started her own clothing line (mostly for women, though there are some items for gents, like boxers). Khewa also showcases work by Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island, including jewelry and moccasins.

For luxurious relaxing: The Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa (60 chemin Mill)

Veer off the main drag into the trees and you’ll enter a calming oasis, complete with a waterfall, nature trails and a historic 1838 flour mill, which has been transformed into an inn and spa. With rooms across three buildings, including the Heritage Mill overlooking the waterfall and the Eco River Lodge amid the forest, the Wakefield Mill is a charming and relaxing retreat. Not staying? Anyone can book a massage, dine at La Muse restaurant or drink in the Héron Wine Bar.

For outdoor adventure: Éco-Odyssée Nature Park (52 chemin des Sources)

Wakefield is blessed with gorgeous surroundings and plenty of activities to enjoy the great outdoors — a couple of ski hills (Ski Vorlage and Sommet Edelweiss), as well as one of the best entrances to Gatineau Park, P17 — but Éco-Odyssée is the most unusual. During its summer season (starting May 21), you can pedal boat, canoe or standup paddleboard through a water labyrinth that winds past beaver dams, red-winged blackbirds, painted turtles and otters (if you’re lucky). In the winter, the maze transforms into a skating rink.

For a memorable meal: The Village House (759 chemin Riverside)