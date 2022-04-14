Cultural immersion by sea: In B.C., my coastal safari came with a deeper understanding of the area and its Indigenous history

We gasp and I perch leaning to one side for a look. It’s quiet and all I hear are the rhythmic breaths and blows of the pod surfacing. As we watch mesmerized, they gently rise and lower, gliding out into the distance.

I’m on an orca high as the wind and rain pick up on our way toward Hope Island. Our captains change course as the sky darkens and swells increase.

Soon enough, reprieve arrives in the form of the barks, growls and grunts of a Steller sea lion colony, where large males jockey for position. Across the way, a humpback sprays, causing us to swivel our heads.

We beeline toward the whales, and Big Red mimics a roller coaster. Riding the waves, we scan the landscape. Three whales appear, gracing us briefly with their presence before showing their tails and submerging into the blue.

The rain starts to pelt.

We zip away again and soon arrive at another white-shelled beach, Ba’a’s or Blunden Harbour, the homeland of George’s grandfathers.

George distributes lunch on the beach as we listen to him explain how his family and their community were eventually displaced from the harbour to Port Hardy.

I walk with him for a bit and he tells me to keep an eye out for beads, souvenirs he says may have been left behind as a result of trading. After lunch, Willie leads us into the forest where he shows us a dugout spot under the roots of trees. “If they were to do a dig, you’d find 1,000-year-old artifacts here, like fire-cracked rock, fish bone, human remains,” he says as our group listens.

“It’s my hope through these tours that guests are able to experience our traditional territories through the lens of Indigenous people,” says Willie.

After lunch, the light rain continues, but the captains are determined to get to Hope Island. We race a feisty rhinoceros auklet, a seabird related to the puffin, boat side. “Sometimes when we do 30 to 35 knots, they’ll come right in front of us,” says George, roughing out the hairy weather in a wool sweater, water dripping from the lip of his baseball cap.

As we approach, we spot more sea otters. “We’ll go see if we can find some pups,” says Willie. “I call them big babies.” Willie’s summoning powers gift us with a mom and cub sighting. Curious, they pop up and down, seemingly as interested in us as we are in them, holding our attention until a humpback blowing once again distracts us.

Suddenly, we find ourselves in the middle of a whale parade. Four whales appear in all different directions, competing for attention. Willie tells us to look off to the right just as another whale appears to the left. It seems to circle three times around the boat before disappearing.

For what seems like the umpteenth time today, collective gasps ensue. My smile is wide and heart full as Big Red zips back to shore and I reflect on the magic of a sea safari.

Writer Jenn Smith Nelson travelled as a guest of Destination BC, which did not review or approve this article.