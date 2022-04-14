First Drive - Aston Martin DBX707

The 9-speed multiplate wet clutch automatic transmission is calibrated for shifts that are 40 per cent faster than in the standard DBX, and it’s equipped with a seven per cent shorter rear differential to better distribute all that torque.

But what’s especially remarkable is the handling, which until recent years has been the touchiest part of up-tuning SUVs. The DBX707 achieves 52:48 weight distribution, while its nine per cent more front-end lateral stiffness aids the performance of the standard triple-chamber air suspension with adaptive damping. Using this system, the DBX707’s ground clearance is 200 mm by default, which can be raised up to 220 mm for traversing terrain or lowered to 175 mm for improved handling and cornering, depending on speed and drive mode. Power hits the road through standard 22-inch or optional 23-inch forged wheels, and it’s brought to a halt with standard carbon ceramic brakes with 420 mm front discs, 390 mm rear discs, and 6-piston calipers.

For the car-spotters out there, here’s how to distinguish a DBX707 from a standard DBX. For a start, the 707’s grille is 27 per cent larger for improved cooling performance, and it also has a pair of horizontal running lights toward the bottom corners that are designed to create an elbows-out look. There are also small aero winglets on the side sills. But the most obvious differences are in the rear, where quad stainless steel exhausts measure 20 mm in diameter each, and an exposed carbon fibre extension on the spoiler and longer diffuser reduce lift on the 707 by five per cent. (Aston Martin says this change doesn’t affect the 707’s approach, breakover, or departure angles, which measure 22.2, 15.1, and 24.3 degrees respectively. But we’d be pretty tentative around that diffuser anyway.)

And with all of this, the DBX707 is rated to tow 2,700 kilograms (5,952 pounds). Can you imagine seeing more than a quarter of a million dollars worth of vehicle coming toward you towing a camping trailer? That’s the thing about performance SUVs: there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot they can’t do.

One of the best things about the DBX707 is that for what it is, it’s not terribly fussy to drive. Starting the engine or shifting into gear is simply a matter of pushing a button — the drive button is a bit of a stretch for this writer’s short arms, but it’s not a deal-breaker — and there are five simple drive mode settings to choose from between terrain, GT (essentially comfort or normal mode), sport, sport+, and individual. Settings are also available for temporary or permanent manual shifting, and the exhaust note can be enhanced automatically in the sport drive modes or manually at the push of a button.

Regardless of drive mode, the V8’s immense power is never a handful. The GT drive mode is relaxed and compliant over rougher surfaces without becoming overly bouncy. Sport mode noticeably tightens up the DBX707’s handling, but it still soaks up the road’s imperfections. In an unusual twist for a European vehicle, Sport Plus is the most enjoyable drive mode. It provides just the right amount of hustle with shifts that are appropriately aggressive, backed by the soundtrack of the sputtering exhaust. Lean into the throttle, and the DBX707 meets you precisely where you expect it will.

The interior is tastefully appointed with supportive sport seats covered in semi-aniline leather. There are 38 colours available, or a custom colour can be ordered by commission. The light pouring in from the massive sunroof glints off the extensive use of gloss-coated carbon fibre in the centre console. It looks attractive and premium, but somehow it doesn’t appear excessive.

There is one significant downside to the interior, however, which is its older technology. The Mercedes-Benz partnership gives Aston Martin access to modern infotainment, which saves the expense of having to develop it, a perennial problem for supercar brands with higher priorities. Unfortunately, Aston doesn’t get access to the very latest Mercedes tech, that being the MBUX system with touchscreen capability and virtual assistant voice controls. Instead, it’s the previous generation of Mercedes tech that’s employed here, which doesn’t include a touchscreen and is controlled with a dial and touchpad interface on the centre console. This system is slow by current standards, especially in delivering its navigation prompts. It comes with wired Apple CarPlay functionality but no access to Android Auto. In the supercar world, this is more or less par for the course, but the system in the Urus is better.

Which ultraluxury SUV to choose is entirely a matter of taste and budget, but the DBX707 makes a compelling case for itself through its performance, handling, driving approachability, and — somehow, despite the constraints of the SUV body style — being legitimately beautiful. But for as short a time as technology has allowed for its existence, the industry’s push for fuel efficiency and electrification will soon put pressure on high-end makes to pivot yet again.

For now, though, keep an eye out in Canadian cities. We’ll see several of these traversing snow and slush and winding tarmac before long.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.