We put Lululemon’s first sneakers to the test

Even though they’re lightweight, the shape is chunkier than what I’m used to wearing. Personally, I would only wear them at the gym or for lots of walking. Although they’re an easy shoe to transition from the gym to running errands, they aren’t super versatile when it comes to styling. They’re great with athletic clothing or fleece, giving a sporty, relaxed vibe, but I found it a bit hard to pair them with casual clothing; maybe it would be easier with an all-white pair, something that felt a little cooler like a classic white Air Force 1. Overall, they’re worth the hype for a performance sneaker, so if you’re looking for a new gym shoe, look no further!

Briannah Daniel, The Kit assistant art director wearing Lululemon Blissfeel sneakers in white (out of stock), $198, lululemon.com

I’m someone who has a lot of sneakers. I tend to stick to Nike or New Balance when purchasing shoes because I like a balance of function and style. My first impression of this shoe was that I instantly appreciated the minimal branding and the clean, sleek design. While they’re more basic and simple design-wise than what I normally go for, they still look great.

I did my first test drive on a day of running errands, which is an activity for me where comfortable shoes are a necessity. Who wants to make a day of being in and out of stores any more draining that it already is? The sneakers were super light and comfortable and felt like they fit to my feet perfectly right off the bat — it’s great to find a nice sneaker that doesn’t require an uncomfortable breaking-in period. I also wore them on a long walk around my neighbourhood, which again proved just how comfy they are. One thing I did notice while on my walk was that they started looking a bit dirty rather quickly, in part due to the light colourway I selected. The ground was still wet from the rain and resulted in some mud and water marks on the knit upper section of the shoes, but those actually cleaned off quite easily.

I would say these sneakers will serve more of a functional purpose in my collection rather than as a fashion statement as they work better in my wardrobe when paired with athleticwear than when I tried them out with streetwear looks. With that being said, I was very pleasantly surprised by how much I like them and will be working them into my regular shoe rotation from now on.

Renée Tse, The Kit shopping editor wearing Lululemon Blissfeel sneakers in black, $198, lululemon.com

My first impression of the Lululemon shoes is I love how sleek they look with the gradient swipe design on the side of the shoe. They run true to size, which is good to know when you don’t have the option to try them on first when buying online. They’re very light, which is key for me when I’m in search of sneakers for my workouts. Although I haven’t worked out in them yet (I’m still recovering from a recent Achilles injury), I know they’ll help me feel light on my feet in my future Zumba classes (yes, I still do Zumba!). I did take them on my daily 30-minute walks around the neighbourhood and I never felt a pinch anywhere on my feet. I like how thin yet plush the tongue is, so it doesn’t press on the top of my foot. The insole feels cushioned, but it still has a strong frame, which makes my flat feet feel secure and supported.

I pretty much exclusively wear white sneakers with my everyday looks, but surprisingly these black sneakers were a great wardrobe addition. They definitely give off sportier vibes than my casual white sneakers, so I loved wearing them with jeans or leggings. My sister commented that I looked like I was ready to make a run for it in those sneakers. The pointier toe gives the impression that I have longer, slimmer legs. But if there’s one thing I’m not too crazy about, it’s the long, skinny laces. I feel like there was too much extra material left and I didn’t know what to do with them after double knotting them. And yes, I had to double knot them because they liked to come undone. I feel like thicker or flatter laces might help make them more secure.

