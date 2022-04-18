What happens to your cryptocurrency when you die? Nothing — if you don’t plan to pass it on in advance

“What would happen if I passed away or something happened to me? My family would not be able to find these digital assets. They’d be trapped essentially in the blockchain forever.”

Cryptocurrency is a decentralized currency, meaning there is no central governing body, explained Erin Bury, CEO of Willful, an online do-it-yourself will platform, which charges $99 for a basic legally valid will.

It’s not the same as having money in a bank when you die, Bury said. In that case, your executor could call the financial institution and check what accounts you have, and eventually get access to those funds.

If you pass away with cryptocurrency in your portfolio, on the other hand, “there’s no customer service number to call and no way of recovering it if an executor doesn’t have the 16-digit private key.”

The exception, Bury noted, is if cryptocurrency is stored with a platform like Coinsquare, where the company will provide access if you can provide proof like a valid will. Coinsquare did not respond to a request to confirm this.

Because third-party platforms can be vulnerable to hacking, some investors are hesitant to use them to store their investments. After all, the decentralized nature and lack of third-party involvement is precisely why people are attracted to cryptocurrency in the first place, said Esther Abecassis, estate lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP.

Beyond keeping passwords safe and stored somewhere, it’s important to let your loved ones or your executor know what assets you have, with whom and how much, so they’re not scrambling to figure it out after you’ve passed, Abecassis added.

“If you were to think about your partner, your parents or your best friend, you might know their public-facing accounts, like their social media accounts, but do you really know if they have cryptocurrency? Do you know if they have an NFT? Do you know if they have investments with platforms like Coinsquare or Wealthsimple?” Bury said.

A nonfungible token (NFT) is a digital asset with a unique code that verifies ownership of individual digital goods, such as images, videos, music and more, which can be bought and sold.

“It’s not like 20 years ago where everyone had a bank that they banked with, and they had multiple different types of accounts with that bank, and you had maybe one or two different financial institutions that you had your assets with. These days, it’s so different.”

That’s a big reason why Willful launched a feature called “Asset List” on March 18.

Willful users are now able to create a document listing physical, financial and insurance assets to keep alongside their will.

Notably, the Asset List will provide space to track digital assets of both financial and sentimental value, such as purchased digital media (like movies, songs and ebooks), your own valuable digital media (like digital art and photo collections), and cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Typically, a will isn’t the best place to list your assets, Bury said, because assets change all the time, and you don’t want to have to update your will ever year if you get a new car or open a bank account. With the new feature, there’s no limit to how often you can update your list.

The idea is that an asset list, or a separate letter to the executor, provides bread crumbs to your executor on how to find your assets and start dealing with them in the event of your death, she said.

Willful also encourages customers to store passwords with their partner, 1Password, a password management company, and to either create a vault on the 1Password platform that they can share with others, or make sure they share password information alongside their will. Here, you can store passwords for bank and social media accounts, as well as your cryptocurrency. If you want your loved ones to be able to access digital accounts and assets after death, making sure they know how to find those passwords is a good idea.

Abecassis explained that you don’t include passwords in the will itself because that will could end up becoming a public document. However, you could say you wish to advise your trustees that you have a USB located in a certain place among your personal effects that contains your passwords, or whatever method you’re using to store them.

The idea is to create a plan that makes accessing cryptocurrency easy for your loved ones once you pass, otherwise the wealth in cryptocurrency “may very well just sit stale,” Abecassis said.

“It’s about striking a balance between your cryptocurrency’s security while you are still alive and accessibility to your family members once you pass. You have to really trust the people you turn over this information to.”

Abecassis recommended exploring your estate options for cryptocurrency assets with a professional. There are planning techniques a professional could introduce, which include creating a dual will or trust primarily as a tax planning tool, which should be considered for assets such as cryptocurrency, she said.

For example, if you have a second will that deals with assets that are not subject to probate, such as cryptocurrency, you can save on estate administration taxes on those assets in the secondary will.

As for Bulger, she’s created a will since the Quadriga fiasco, and is in the process of creating her asset list.

“When we had our son last year, I realized that keeping track of these pieces just wasn’t about me anymore.

“I wanted to be able to make sure that I had the right system and the right pieces in place to protect my son in the long run, and make sure he benefited from all this hard work and fun I’ve had on the internet.”