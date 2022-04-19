The Five Most Important Reveals of the 2022 New York International Auto Show

The auto show is officially back, with the 2022 New York International Auto Show on now. While its media days weren't the event they were in the heydays of the show, there were still some very important reveals that took place on the show floor and in the days surrounding the event. So, here are the biggest reveals of the 2022 New York Auto Show.

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L

Jeep's Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L were the biggest reveals of the show, at least in terms of overall size. Stretching the standard wheelbase versions by a foot, the two big Jeeps now have best-in-class cargo space behind the third row of seats. The L models also mark the debut of the new Hurricane I6 from Stellantis. Wagoneer L will offer a 420 hp version of the engine while Grand Wagoneer L will get the Hurricane 510 with 510 hp and 500 lb-ft as well as better fuel economy than the V8s they replace.

2023 Kia Niro

Kia's all-new 2023 Niro is the most all-new vehicle at the show, at least from a mainstream manufacturer. The second-generation Niro is longer than the old model for more interior space. The all-new styling makes it much more attractive than the somewhat dull crossover it replaces. That Audi-like sideblade at the rear? It's functional, helping improve stability and lower in-cabin noise. The Niro keeps its three electrified front-drive powertrains. The hybrid's 1.6-litre four and electric motor are unchanged, but it should see improved fuel economy. The PHEV gets a larger motor and more electric battery capacity for around 54 km of range, and the fully electric model should offer a useful extension to the EV's range.

Chrysler Airflow

Chrysler brought a new version of the Airflow concept to the NY show. This time it's called the Airflow Graphite. The Airflow was first seen at CES earlier this year, and since that show isn't open to the public, this is the first-time real buyers will be able to get up close to the car. That Chrysler made only some small changes hints that the brand's first EV, due in 2025, could very much be this vehicle. The concept car specs call for a range of more than 600 km, with new connected car tech and improved artificial intelligence. The big changes to this model are the black exterior combined with copper accents inside and out, but it's what the vehicle represents for Chrysler that makes it significant.