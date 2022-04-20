Is there a wrong age to get a nose job?

Recently, supermodel Bella Hadid admitted that she regrets getting a nose job at age 14. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Hadid told American Vogue, referring to her Palestinian father, Mohamed Hadid. “I think I would have grown into it.”

A social media outcry ensued. Hadid’s Dutch-born mother, Yolanda Hadid, was accused of stage-managing her daughter’s plastic surgery and of encouraging her to conform to white, Eurocentric beauty standards.

It must be said that Bella Hadid wears her current nose — petite and refined, if a little … surgical — with the same arresting self-possession she wears everything else. And it’s a little difficult to generate sympathy for a preternaturally spectacular and successful supermodel lamenting a loss of imperfection, longing for a flaw. But what’s really at issue here is the question of whether a 14-year-old is too young to outsource physical insecurities to a surgeon’s blade, parental permission notwithstanding. If your nasal bones have not reached maturity by 14, neither has your prefrontal cortex — one’s adolescent judgment may well be more objectionable than the proboscis in question.

In fact, there isn’t a firm consensus on when a nose is ready to be operated upon. Some doctors venture it’s at 16; some say it’s 18; some say it’s 25. In Australia, for example, there is a federal law banning people under the age of 18 from getting cosmetic surgery. But, in Canada and the U.S., there’s no legislation around this subject, no hard and fast chronological cut-off.

“Timing remains a contentious issue,” says Toronto rhinoplasty surgeon Dr. Oakley Smith, known among cosmetic surgeons as “the nose guy,” when I ask him if there’s a wrong age to get a nose job. “But I don’t worry so much about the physiological age of the patient — I base my decision on the patient’s psychological maturity. The actual change in the nose is important but mostly insofar as it influences the person’s psychology and self-perception. Rhinoplasty is a psychological operation. That’s why cosmetic surgeons are known as psychiatrists with a scalpel.”

Smith tends not to see patients under the age of 16. Before then, he believes, patients (we could also call them children) are too likely to internalize their parents’ opinion as their own. Although Smith is unfamiliar with Hadid’s nasal history, upon hearing the tale he ventured that what she may be regretting is not the plastic surgery itself, but the nose she ended up with.

The era of the ski-jump nose is going the way of the skinny jean: people are no longer solely in the market for the northern European “baby button” nose that’s slightly turned up at the tip, with a delicate dorsal scoop. “Patients want a natural look and they want to maintain their identity connected to their heritage but, at the same time, they want a good-looking nose,” said Smith. “Oftentimes those two desires are in conflict.”

Just as the soi-disant “natural nose” is in vogue (so long as it’s “good-looking”), so too is expressing regret. Author Daniel Pink’s latest book, “The Power of Regret,” champions the value of regret, celebrating it as a healthy part of the human condition. “No regrets” is a wrong-headed credo better left to hashtags, sociopaths and uninspired tattoo artists. (The book shares the classic anecdote of a man who regrets getting a No Regrets tattoo.)

The upheaval of the past two years has exhorted us all to reframe our perspectives on everything: our work, our time, our decisions, our noses, etc. It exposed our silver-lining dependency, inciting us to trade the tyranny of optimism for the tyranny of regret, which is at least more honest. Although I suspect that this new celebration of regret might just be another way of framing the half-empty glass as half full.

Edith Piaf’s warhorse, “Non, Je ne regrette rien,” always struck me as unbelievable (like, really, rien?) and also as profoundly un-French. My mother is French and I can assure you that I was raised on regret. To me, the feeling has long been as central and prominent as the nose on my face.