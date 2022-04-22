Cobblestoned streets, chic cocktails and the nearby countryside: Where to eat, drink and explore in (and around) Quebec City

The birthplace of French North America, Quebec City is known for its 18th- and 19th-century buildings and cobblestoned streets, as well as the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, which sits atop Cap Diamant, watching over the city and St. Lawrence River.

I fell in love with this place nine years ago when I took a whirlwind guided tour through the historic quarter of Old Quebec, and nearby Île d’Orléans — and decided to make this laid-back city my forever home.

With the feel of a big village, Quebec City has a vibrant food scene, a zest for arts and culture, and popular annual events, including Festival d’été de Québec, summer’s outdoor music party. So whether you’re looking for a lively weekend or relaxing getaway, the city has something to offer. Here are five places I recommend in my current hometown.

For the culinary experience: BO Cuisine d’Asie (954 rue Saint-Jean)

This stylish restaurant opened last year within Le Diamant, the performing arts theatre, and the decor is suitably dramatic: White veils ripple around the ceiling, contrasting with the brushed-gold bar, marine blue walls and velvet seating, meant to create a wave of calmness inspired by the monsoon regions of Asia. The Eastern concept carries into the menu, which includes popular dishes like kou rou (pork belly served on puréed carrots) and kaoya (lacquered duck on a Chinese crêpe with camelina grilled vegetables). Reservations recommended.

For chic cocktails: Alphonse Cuisine & Cocktails (19 rue des Jardins)

Once home to the Desjardins bank, this recently opened restaurant, with its floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary decor, has become a trendy place to eat and drink in Old Quebec’s upper town. Menu favourites include the burrata with grilled peppers and onion, and the Caesar salad with roasted Brussels sprouts. Cocktails are highly recommended, especially La Nouvelle-France, made with gin, Labrador tea syrup, lime and sparkling wine. Come summer, both the dining room and outdoor patio fill quickly, so reserve ahead.

For a meditative experience: Le Monastère des Augustines (77 rue des Remparts)

Founded by the Augustine nuns upon their arrival in 1639, this monastery is an integral part of Quebec’s history. The Augustines established the first hospitals in the province, and the archives you’ll find here trace the evolution of health care since those early days. Beyond the museum, today Le Monastère also encompasses a wellness retreat, a health-conscious restaurant and a 60-room boutique hotel. Spend the night (and enjoy a silent breakfast in the restaurant), or purchase a day pass to have a wellness class, a meal and a guided museum tour.

For a taste of Quebec terroir: J.A. Moisan (685 rue Saint-Jean)