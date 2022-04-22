Travel news: Montreal’s immersive show, Winnipeg’s latest museum, and a documentary film for thought

Opening soon

Montreal’s Oasis Immersion, the largest permanent destination for immersive art in the country, will launch its next exhibition on April 28: “Van Gogh – Distorsion,” made in Montreal. Combining 360-degree projections and sound, the 65-minute show will let visitors experience more than 225 paintings, drawings and sketches by the artist while wandering through three big gallery spaces.

Prepping for takeoff

Winnipeg’s latest attraction is slated to open next month: the rebuilt Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada (RAMWC), located in a whole new building with 14 galleries. The museum’s trove includes more than 90 historic aircraft (including what’s considered the most complete collection of bush aircraft in North America), alongside 70,000 artifacts, texts and photographs.

Film for thought

“The Last Tourist,” the award-winning documentary by director Tyson Sadler, has recently launched on streaming platforms, including Apple TV. The movie confronts the consequences of overtourism — and how travellers can make better choices — with insights by industry experts like G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip, also the film’s executive producer, and Dr. Jane Goodall. The film was awarded the “Canadian Documentary Feature: Special Jury Prize for Social Impact” at the 2021 Calgary International Film Festival.

Comeback track

Via Rail has announced that it will gradually resume services that were dialed down due to the pandemic; most of its routes across Canada are expected to be back to full weekly frequencies by the end of June.

Sign up at thestar.com/newsletters to get our weekly Travel Headlines newsletter in your inbox.