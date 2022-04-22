Exploring the Indigenous soul of Australia: From Uluru to Alice Springs, a road trip through the Red Centre offers a sacred experience

The largest town in Central Australia, Alice Springs would not win any beauty pageants. However, the 300-million-year-old East and West MacDonnell Ranges, known as Yeperenye by the local Arrernte people, are a jewel of the Red Centre.

The remote town is also renowned for its Aboriginal art scene, chockablock with galleries showcasing the works of major and up-and-coming Indigenous painters, and during our three-day stay in “the Alice,” we visit some of the more noteworthy studios. Most of the art we see is done in the abstract dot painting style. While it’s impressive, I’m more moved by the paintings of Albert Namatjira, an Arrernte artist who painted idyllic watercolours of his Yeperenye home.

One of my favourite days in the Red Centre is the one we spend in the Tjoritja West MacDonnell Ranges, which the Arrernte believe were formed by three giant caterpillars that entered the world through one of the gaps, or gorges, in the escarpment. The low ranges flanking either side of Alice Springs really do remind me of caterpillars.

We visit a lot of beautiful gaps in Tjoritja, including Simpsons Gap, which is home to black-footed rock-wallabies. We don’t encounter any of the timid creatures, but I do spot a young dingo across the dry riverbed. The canid seems to look straight at me and I feel a strong connection to him, but too soon he lopes off into the bush.

Standley Chasm (Angkerle Atwatye), surrounded by the Tjoritja/West MacDonnell Ranges National Park, is a sacred women’s Dreaming place owned and operated by the Arrernte. The private reserve is popular with hikers, but it’s the way the stone in this narrow chasm glows like embers around noon that draws us here. Further west still, Ormiston Gorge and Ellery Creek Big Hole are known for their picturesque water holes, but despite the heat I’m the only one to brave the chilly waters.

At Emily Gap, 10 kilometres from Alice Springs, in the East MacDonnell Ranges, a large stylized rock painting tells of the Caterpillar Dreaming. It consists of dozens of thick, vertical burnt-orange lines, with one section in the top left-hand corner bearing three horizontal red dots, reminiscent of a flag. A sign asks people not to photograph the sacred painting and, though I’m sorely tempted, out of respect I resist the urge.

Stepping out of the shadowed gorge and into the amber-imbued light of evening, I’m entranced by the white eucalyptus trees, or “ghost gums.” Endemic to Central Australia, the trees appear to glow at night — a phenomenon that, many Aboriginal people were taught, was evidence of living spirits. Perhaps this is why I’m so drawn to Namatjira’s paintings: ghost gums feature prominently.

I’m photographing the ghost gums when it comes to me again, some of what I felt at Uluru: that sense of awe, of being transported to the beginning of time. The moment feels even more like a spell when, just as I’m heading back to the car, a big red kangaroo bounds across the land right before my eyes.

It’s a magical end to a magical trip. The rich earth of the Red Centre has stained my new walking shoes, but the deeper, more indelible imprint is the one it’s left on my own soul.

Writer Elizabeth Warkentin travelled as a guest of Tourism NT, which did not review or approve this article.