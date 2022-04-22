With GTA homes averaging $1.3 million, why did this Toronto house sell, under asking, for $900,000?

“It was listed lower before, but it was lower as a sort of marketing strategy. And I think when that strategy didn’t work, they put it at $950,000,” Litchmore said. “Then they were hoping anyone would come along at that point to negotiate down.”

Litchmore also notes that owners aren’t obligated to sell the home during the listing period, allowing them to leave the house on the market for extended time while searching for the right bid.

“The seller might not be in any rush to sell and can wait around for the right person to come to a price that they feel is satisfactory,” he added.

Another factor for the low sale price? The condition of the home, as 1228 Dufferin St. is a lived-in space, Litchmore explains.

“It’s fair to assume that the physical condition that it is in is what made it cheap,” said Litchmore. If the house was in decent shape, Litchmore says he could see it selling for “at least $1.2 million,” similar to another house sold in the neighbourhood in April.

Regardless of the condition, the listing is still enticing to a group of buyers, Litchmore says. That would be investors, specifically owner-occupied investors, because the listing mentions that the house already has two tenants along with a vacant unit — making the spot a lucrative proposition for a buyer.

“You can have two or three tenants there and charge them somewhere between $1,500 and $2000 a month, that can be a lot of money,” he said.

The location of the home is also prime for getting around the city.

“You can walk to Dufferin Station, the location is perfect, like ideal,” he said.

The major hurdle is the amount of money a buyer needs to pour into the property to validate the purchase. “Whoever buys it has to put a certain amount of money into it to make it hospitable for the tenants, and then to get good tenants,” said Litchmore.

Tips to finding places like this:

According to Litchmore, a semi-detached house at this price point will likely put you outside of Toronto.

“You could get a semi like this in Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and St. Catharines,” he said. “Everywhere else in the GTA you could get something in much better shape for $900,000. That’s more than possible.”

Demar Grant is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Demar via email: dgrant@torstar.ca