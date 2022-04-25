This Toronto millennial has always relied on his parents financially. Owing $20,000, how can he pay them back and move out?

“I want to be able to know how to manage my money best while I'm looking for a job. Is it hard to find a web job in Toronto? Should I just pick up a part-time one now on top of freelance to save more?” he asked.

Other than his spending on his running hobby, he spends a bit on video games and a few once a month engagements at karaoke with friends. Mostly, he has everything else covered — but knows he has to show some initiative.

“I’m in my 30s. I do want to pay my parents back the $20,000 eventually, find a job and move out,” he said.

We asked Lee to share a week of spending to get a better idea of his finances.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc., on Lee’s situation.

Lee is in the process of pivoting from working as a desk agent at a hotel in Northern Ontario to looking for a job in coding in Toronto. He is finishing up a coding course and wonders if it is hard to find a web job in Toronto. Frankly, I think there is no better way to find out than to start his job search now. Even if he does not apply or do any interviews, he may get a sense of what is out there and what sort of income he might expect in a coding job. Or if he needs to do anything else to supplement his knowledge in the meantime.

He has $5,000 in savings and no debt but his parents covered the cost of his $20,000 coding course. He hopes to pay them back someday. I would encourage him to have a candid conversation with his parents about the repayment to get a sense of their expectation. It is best to be direct with family about money to avoid any ambiguity that could lead to problems later.

Once he has a sense of his potential income and his repayment timeline with his parents, it will help him with his budgeting. He is lucky to be moving in with his brother for a year at a modest $250 monthly contribution to the cost of his new condo. But Lee may be in for a shock when he compares rent in Toronto to rent in Northern Ontario. His rent could jump from $250 per month to $2,000 per month a year from now and if that coincides with a repayment to his parents, he needs to be able to budget for both.

His car insurance is $200 per month after a recent ticket. He does not have any car payments in his budget or even car maintenance costs. One tradeoff of moving to the city from the suburbs and paying off his student loan from his parents may need to be ditching his car and opting for a place close to a new job or with convenient public transit access.

Another consideration should be the work-from-home potential of a new job, especially in coding. If Lee does not need to be in Toronto, that may or may not be the right place for him to live.

He wonders if he should get a part-time job to supplement his freelance work while he finishes his course. I think he needs to assess his time and his finances. We could all work more, but you need to maintain work-life balance. If he can easily juggle his course and freelance work and has the extra time, the extra income to pad his savings could come in handy once he moves out of his parents’ house to live in Toronto. He may have $5,000 in savings but if he owes his parents $20,000, Lee is technically in the hole by $15,000. And life in Toronto is going to be a lot more expensive than what he has been used to recently. Between Lee’s parents and his brother, he is lucky to have such a great support system to help him make this career change.

Results: He spent more. Spending in week 1: $495 Spending in week 2: $587

How he thinks he did: “Seeing my week spendings is shocking,” Lee said. “I never knew that things crept up so quickly.”

Lee adds that seeing how much he takes in per month, which isn’t the most stable calculation as it’s at a freelance rate, is giving him a new idea of his finances.

“I’m not that frugal, even when I don’t dine out everyday,” he shared. One thing he hopes to curb about his day-to-day is learning how to cook simple meals, instead of paying for hot to-go food, which also has a higher price tag and less shelf-life than making a meal at home.

“Hopefully I’ll learn something before I move in with my brother.”

Take-aways: Lee admits that a big part of “growing up” for him and “independence” felt like it revolved around a car. But the recent accident, which made his insurance costs much higher, along with moving downtown, is making him reconsider.

“A car is convenient and I always thought it was like an important life passage,” he said. “But I think I’ll have to get used to transit, or even walking everywhere.”

What Lee wants to do immediately after receiving the advice is jump into the job hunt now.

“I feel like I have to build my stuff up, freelance, to get anywhere, but it’s true. If I’m not doing research in this new field I’m in, how will I know what’s out there,” he said.

On top of applying to jobs starting this week, he’s also really hoping to understand the lifestyle creep — from the modest rent at his brother’s place downtown, to eventually when he lands a career and moves out alone.

“I am not tied to Toronto. In fact, I don’t mind working somewhere less busy and less expensive,” Lee said.

Now, with his goals laid out in front of him, he says he’ll continue tracking his weekly spending and put in his mind that he’s actually $15,000 in debt — to his parents.

“We talked about it this week and I am determined to pay this off. Now it’s about taking initiative.”

