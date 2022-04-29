In Alabama, I find a historic trail of tragedy and triumph — and the human side of the fight for civil rights

Today, this physical representation of segregation divides what looks like a calm, leafy suburban street. But standing here, I can sense a tension still lingering in the air. Even the solid brick houses seem poised at the ready, anticipating conflict. It’s a feeling that’s hard to shake, and I’m reminded that this horrifying past was only a generation ago.

But the place I find most haunting in Birmingham is the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four Black schoolgirls were murdered by a bomb in 1963. The basement is now a memorial to not only the girls, but also to the still-active church’s status as perpetual witness to Birmingham’s painful history.

A timeline, beginning with the church’s establishment in 1873, winds through the basement. Glass cases proudly display original landownership documents, pictures of past Black constituents, and images of animated civil rights leaders on the pulpit.

Midway through the timeline, I stop, a lump catching in my throat. The black-and-white portraits of the four little girls — Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Addie Mae Collins — gaze down at me from the wall. Directly beside them hangs the old clock, stopped at 10:22, the exact time the bomb detonated, and their lives were stolen.

Acts of race-based terrorism have always galvanized the Black community to action, and nowhere is there a greater unspoken camaraderie than in a Black church. Traditionally places of healing and hope, churches became meeting spaces for activists throughout the civil rights era.

In Montgomery, Ala., I find Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where King was a pastor from 1954 to 1960. The red-bricked Gothic Revival building was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974, due to its significance in the civil rights movement.

When I arrive, its oversized, white wooden doors invite me inside, as though the church has been expecting me. Despite only a few other people in the long wooden pews, this small, bright sanctuary feels full, brimming with warmth and intensity.

A churchgoer named Wanda takes my hand, and with a squeeze, breaks into a deep chorus of “We Shall Overcome.” This song was sung by the enslaved for hundreds of years and in this church especially, as congregations prayed for freedom of body, mind and spirit. As Wanda sings, sunlight fractures through the stained glass across our faces, and I feel our strength in sisterhood, brought together by the shade of our skin.

Outside the church, I see tributes to the civil rights movement all over the city core. Statues of Rosa Parks stand on the corner where she was arrested, and on a bench outside Troy University, which also has a museum dedicated to the civil rights icon. A water fountain commemorates a square where slaves were once sold, and the crosswalk right by Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church is marked with footprints, a nod to where protesters once marched to the Alabama State Capitol.

Although I understand the significance of these emblems, I toggle between seeing them as a celebration of civil rights justice, and a reminder of the segregation that seems determined to endure.

The inequalities of the past aren’t all in the past, but I leave Alabama with a greater clarity. With every hug, every hymn and every anecdote shared with me on this trip, I saw the human side of this history. The legacy of the fight for civil rights is a mosaic of individual stories, tales of courage and love. Understanding them is more important than ever as we continue the fight toward a more just future.

