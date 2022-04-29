Not your average destination wedding: Adventure elopements marry romance with nature’s most dramatic venues

It’s the wee hours along the Kent Ridge trail in Kananaskis, Alta., and the Milky Way is sparkling. Meteors dash across the sky like fireworks, almost as if on cue for the celebration. Somewhere close to the summit, dawn breaks in shades of fuchsia and blood orange.

Here, overlooking peaks that graze the sky, Natasha Savas crouches behind a rock and swaps her hiking attire for a bridal gown. Instead of walking down the aisle, she and her partner, Joe Tyson-Muir, have trekked up a mountain trail to say their “I dos.”

“We spend a lot of time in the mountains and we bonded over the mountains. It was really important for us to do something outside and in nature to celebrate our love and commitment to one another,” says Savas, recalling their marriage last August.

Savas and Tyson-Muir are part of a growing number of couples who are turning down traditional weddings in favour of adventure elopements, which are, as the name suggests, intimate celebrations set in an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise.

In Canada, elopement planners and photographers like Alberta-based Willow and Wolf take couples to Rocky Mountain landscapes, backcountry cabins or remote islands to tie the knot. B.C.-based Coastal Weddings & Events offers magical seaside, waterfall or island ceremonies in the province’s charming Sunshine Coast area.

Elsewhere, companies like Let’s Knot and Say We Did bring couples on the trip of a lifetime to rugged places throughout the western United States. Adventure Pact (based in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Quito, Ecuador) offers elopements in the Las Vegas desert, the base of an Ecuadorian volcano, Panama or Peru. Aloha Zoe co-ordinates ceremonies in Hawaii (as its name suggests) as well as glacial Patagonia, Iceland or the Faroe Islands. Typically, couples might hike, helicopter or boat to their venue.

Just a few years ago, the concept of such far-flung nuptials may have seemed only for off-the-grid adventurers or extreme backpackers. But credit the unpredictability of the pandemic — throwing plot twists into plans — for helping the trend catch on.

“We just wanted certainty. It seemed like we could guarantee it would happen,” says Rachel Breedon, who eloped with her husband, Shaun, at Chatterbox Falls in B.C. After having to cancel their original wedding twice due to the pandemic, they decided an adventure elopement would be more realistic than a traditional ceremony.

It was a similar story for Richard Sequeira and Cynthia Manurung, who eloped after hiking three hours to a summit outside of Canmore, Alta., last May. “There was so much uncertainty with COVID. We just didn’t want to put our married lives on hold,” says Sequeira, noting that their wedding day had been postponed twice.

Because Manurung is from Indonesia, they also faced the challenge of dealing with travel restrictions for an international guest list. (Breedon, who’s from Ireland, and Tyson-Muir, who’s from the U.K., were also confronted with this issue.) An adventure elopement simplified matters: No guests meant no complications for international couples getting married in Canada.