In New Orleans, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience traces an unexpected history

Just as Canadians can’t fight the urge to point out when a celebrity shares our nationality, the phrase “Did you know (insert name or pronoun) is Jewish?” lives on the tip of many Judaic tongues. This urge is strong in me, too, maybe because I lived in southeastern Quebec without a synagogue in sight until I moved to my mom’s hometown of Montreal in my late teens.

So when I heard about the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, which opened in New Orleans last year, displaying more than 4,000 items from 13 Southern states, my curiosity was piqued by a part of the diaspora I hadn’t thought about.

During my trip to Louisiana this April, the museum’s executive director, Kenneth Hoffman, who did his master’s thesis on the Jews of Port Gibson, Miss., greets me at the entrance next to a wall of mezuzahs, the decorative cases containing torah passages usually hung on doorways. Donors who give $1,800 or more to the organization receive a commemorative glass mezuzah and send in one of their own, becoming a part of this ever-expanding display.

Hoffman explains that, though this physical space is new, the museum got its start in the 1980s at the Henry S. Jacobs Camp for Reform Jews in Utica, Miss. Back then, Jewish populations in the South’s small towns were disappearing as people moved to cities like Atlanta, Jackson and New Orleans.

Camp director Macy B. Hart received tons of calls from people, saying they were the last Jews in their community and didn’t know what to do with their religious items. Hart gathered objects as a repository that campers and their families could visit on-site to learn about their heritage.

Jews began settling in the South as early as the 18th century, though numbers remained small in communities where decidedly unkosher pork barbecue and shellfish were the culinary norm, and these differences often pushed them to adapt their laws. “There was more integration into the general population,” explains Hoffman. “That’s one of the reasons Reform Judaism takes off in the South very readily. The first Reform congregation in the United States was in Charleston, South Carolina.”

The museum’s permanent exhibition, spanning the 1700s to the present, highlights the group’s multi-faceted history in the region, bad and good. Beautiful artifacts, like a community quilt sewn by the Jewish Ladies’ Sewing Circle in Canton, Miss., auctioned off in 1885 to raise money for their synagogue, stand alongside troubling clippings about the anti-Semitic lynching of Leo Frank in Atlanta in 1915, and deeds of sale showing that Jews owned slaves.

In a room that Hoffman describes as Judaism 101, he points out pieces that demonstrate the true blending of Southern and Jewish cultures, which created something entirely unique, like a prayer shawl (tallit) woven with Mississippi cotton from a farm owned by Jews since 1919. This tallit highlights the exhibition’s living nature, since it belongs to a family who requests to have it shipped back for occasions like weddings and bar mitzvahs, before returning it to its protective glass case.

A couple rooms later, a displayed copy of “Matzoh Ball Gumbo” catches my eye, as someone who lives their Jewishness mostly through food. The 2005 book by Marcie Cohen Ferris touches on the connection between Jewish women and their African American cooks and caterers throughout the centuries, which yielded mash-ups like fried matzo balls, barbecue brisket and corn latkes.

This concept of Jewish food as a morphing entity reminds me of something closer to home. The Museum of Jewish Montreal opened its café in 2016, where they served rethinks like gefilte fish tacos, and bagels with a schmear of North African-inspired preserved lemon cream cheese.