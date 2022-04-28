Make her day with these joy-inducing Mother’s Day gifts

For the polished dresser: Is Mom tired of taking out her ironing board for every little wrinkle? Trick question, everyone is. Enter Nori. After becoming fed up with leaky steamers and clunky ironing boards, its founder, Courtney Toll, came up with a DIY hack involving her hair straightener. Then she made it into a real product: a portable hybrid steamer/iron designed to press, steam and refresh clothes with ease. Available in three pretty colours, it’s travel-friendly and has six fabric-specific heating options (silk, wool, linen, to name a few).

For the mom whose house always smells good: The Parisian candle and fragrance house partnered up with L.A.-based artist and florist Maurice Harris on this special coloured collection. Diptyque’s iconic Roses scent comes in this limited-edition pink tinted glass and design—even the box is an artwork. When she’s done with the candle, she can use the jar as a vessel for makeup brushes, kitchen utensils or spare keys.

For the trendsetting mom: Founded by the ever-so-stylish Instagram mom/entrepreneur Karen Wazen, this brand offers the most beautiful collection of on-trend sunglasses, including these classic tortoiseshell frames in the season’s hot rectangular shape. You’ll want to steal them for yourself, but try to resist the impulse.

For the mom who loves to lounge: A couple of years ago, we at The Kit called it: Everyone wants a bathrobe, and we still stand by that statement in 2022. So get Mom something she really wants. We suggest this stylish and super soft spring-weight robe in “celery green” from Parachute aptly named the Cloud Cotton Robe. Made with 100 per cent Turkish cotton, this robe features fluffy, lightweight 4-ply gauze, a snug waist tie and two side pockets to hold her phone, elastics, tissues or whatever else she needs at hand while lounging chicly at home.

Enriched with sweet almond oil, desert date oil, grapeseed oil and organic shea butter, this ultra-rich body butter will not only help soothe and replenish moisture to dry skin without greasy residue, but also make your mom feel like she’s at a spa in Bordeaux.

For the mom with perfectly manicured hands: If you think nail polish may not be a worthy gift for Mom, you may see things differently with this objet d’art-worthy one from Hermès—especially since it comes in the iconic orange box. If you’re not sure what shade to pick from its 24-shade offering, go for this dusty rose: soft pink nails are timeless and work for every mood and situation.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca