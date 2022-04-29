How do I style wide-leg pants? Ask The Kit

"My whole life I’ve been afraid of wide-leg pants, as I’m not very tall and I worried they would make me look foolish. Or, well, wide. But they’re everywhere this spring, and they look so polished and elegant compared to sweats. What tops and shoes should I wear them with (crop tops are not for me) and what’s the secret to making them look grown-up?"—5 foot 3 and Wondering in Waterloo, Ont.

I, too, see the Hailey Biebers and the Bella Hadids in their retro ’90s wide-leg pants, inexorably worn with a crop top, and my heart sinks. Surely there has to be another way to make the look work for grown-up women? I dream of a modern Katharine Hepburn ensemble, a timeless, tousled menswear look worn with insouciance.

I flipped through all the major online retailers and found a lot of wide-leg trousers but not a lot of guidance for how to make the look work. To wit: a lotta crop tops. So I called up Pam Cook, who offers swell real-life fashion advice on the Instagram account for the chic womenswear boutique Milli, which has outposts on Avenue Road and in Hamilton. Cook travels to Milan and Paris fashion weeks to see the season’s trends and stocks the stores with wearable iterations for their loyal clientele.

"What a fantastic question!" says Cook. "Because we all grew up with that myth that you have to be tall to wear wide pants. It’s like the myth that you can’t wear white after Labour Day." Milli, she says, is filled with all manner of wide-leg pants right now, and women are keen to wear them. (Milli does not do online shopping, but I recommend a visit because the service really is something to experience. For instance, amazing in-house tailors will alter your garments for a perfect fit.)

"The first thing is to define what a wide pant can be," Cook says. "It can be pleated or flat-front, it could be high-waisted, the waistband could be elastic. It could be cuffed or uncuffed." The modern way to wear the look, Cook says, "is longer, with the pant breaking at your shoe." You could also do a crop. Just avoid anything in between those two lengths.

Then there is the material. "It could be a light wool — there is a lot of seasonless wool, which is a great investment. It could be silk, or viscose, a print, a check or a solid. It could be a colour or a neutral." How to choose the look and silhouette that works best on you? "Try them all on!" she urges. "You never know until you try." That’s how myths get busted.

The challenge, of course, is not really the pants. It is what to wear on top to balance out your silhouette. "You could do a more fitted or shaped top, like a ribbed knit or a bodysuit, or a crisp cotton shirt or jacket," she suggests. That would provide instant balance: narrower on top, wider on the bottom, the classic triangle.

A shirt will give you that classic menswear vibe, "or go for a beautiful blouse with prints and ruffles, for contrast." Here is the big rule: "Tuck it in," she says, as the waist will give you a point of punctuation.

But there is another way to do the look, and that is with an oversized blazer. If that sounds counterintuitive, Cook says it is all about where the jacket lands — or where you have it altered to land. (This is where the Zara version of suiting often leaves women who are not Hailey Bieber feeling uninspired. The details of fit really, really matter.) The jacket should land right at the hip if you are pairing it with wide pants. "It should also have shoulder pads, unless you have very wide shoulders."

You are aiming for a silhouette that looks more like a X, where the wider shoulders and legs are intersected by a slightly nipped-in waist. "This is a very modern look, and easier to pull off than you think!" says Cook, who follows her own advice. "I like to wear oversize jackets with wide pants and I’m 5’3" on a good day. But I wear a jacket with a bit of a shoulder pad, and I shorten the jacket so it falls just below my hip."