A taste of Tahiti: On the islands, I discover a surprising fusion of flavours and an unexpected Chinese influence

The intermingling influences can be found everywhere. Every Tahitian household has soy sauce and oyster sauce in their kitchen pantry, Teuru tells me. Local cuisine includes the sweet, salty, spicy, sour and bitter flavours stereotypical of Asian cooking. Traditional Chinese dishes have also evolved to accommodate the Polynesian palate. Lemon chicken appeals to the Polynesian sweet tooth, while local ingredients, including parrotfish, is steamed whole with ginger and scallions.

In Moorea, a 45-minute ferry ride from Tahiti, Heimata Hall, a trained chef and founder of Tahiti Food Tours, takes me to Golden Lake, the locals’ Chinese restaurant of choice.

“It’s not that (Tahitian) natives don’t want to dine out; it’s that they can’t really afford it,” explains Hall, who was born in Moorea. “Most restaurants are French; many cater to the younger generation or tourists. They come to Chinese restaurants because it’s economical and the portions are big. On a Friday night, you’ll see it’s all natives here.”

Unique to the Tahitian islands, the casse-croûte chow mein becomes a lesson in history for me, and a reflection of the destination’s distinct populations. The national specialty involves all three cultures — combining, as Hall describes, “the French baguette, Chinese noodles, and the Tahitian genius who put it together, probably while drunk or stoned.”

The significance of foods like the casse-croûte, which can be filled with everything from steak frites to saucy, stir-fried meats or fried chicken, is related at least in part to the baguette’s accessibility.

“There are so many interesting creations with baguettes because many Tahitian families don’t have much money,” says Hall. “The baguette is such a big part of our culture. It’s a subsidized item that’s price controlled to ensure people have something to eat. You can always scrape up 57 cents versus $20.”

Ushering visitors away from manicured hotel dining rooms, Hall introduces them to street foods on his tour of mom-and-pop spots and stalls. Each bite is an opportunity to start a conversation about the three cultures that make up French Polynesia. “This is our story that’s finally being told through food,” says Hall.

Despite all the delicious, new-to-me snacks and ingredients, I’m most fascinated with the items that resemble things I already know.

I savour sweet and tart Chinese li hing mui (prune) powder, which is commonly sprinkled on fruits, and is here dusted over crunchy mango. At a standing table at Snack Rotui, at the base of Cook’s Bay, I try eina’a beignets, which trap tiny fish in a crisp and craggy frybread. The local haunt is run by three generations of a Tahitian-Chinese family serving food that makes me think of rustic dim sum, including a siu mai-style chicken dumpling with tangy mustard.

As for the casse-croûte chow mein that first piqued my interest in Tahiti’s culinary fusion, it reminds me of a chow mein sandwich but also a Sloppy Joe, though it’s one of a kind. Despite tasting it so far from home, I find it brings a surprisingly sense of belonging — the flavours of an unexpected comfort food.

Writer Renée S. Suen travelled as a guest of Tahiti Tourisme, which did not review or approve this article.