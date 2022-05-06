Travel news: Ontario’s latest lavender fields, Montreal’s Fringe fest, and welcome to the era of ‘net-zero hotels’

Purple haze

With 30,000 lavender bushes in bloom this summer, the Avalon Lavender Farm in Mono, Ont., is more than just a pretty photo op. In mid-June, the family-owned lavender farm will begin welcoming the public every Thursday to Sunday. Visitors will be able to cut their own flowers, limber up at yoga sessions in a Celtic-style stone circle, or visit the shop inside an 1891 heritage barn. The farm will stay open for the season until September, but for peak purple, book your field visit for July or early August. Reserve a time slot, $14 per ticket, online.

On the fringe

Hundreds of comedians, dancers, musicians and circus performers are set to take over the streets of Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal and Mile End neighbourhoods during the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival (May 30 to June 19). Known for its independent and offbeat performances (think: “Carrie: The Musical,” based on Stephen King’s classic horror novel), this year’s Fringe will host more than 800 performances by local and international artists. What’s not free is affordable, with tickets capped at $15.

Spruced up

Nova Scotia’s iconic Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa has been around since 1929, but as of this spring, it’s now open year-round. A $12-million renovation is underway to winterize the property — which was purchased by a group led by the Bear River First Nation in 2019 — including upgrades to the main lodge and 31 private cottages, alongside the addition of new dining spaces. The resort is also set to grow, with the planned construction of a vacation village (investment properties managed by Digby Pines) expected to draw more investment — and travellers — to the region.

Opening soon

North America’s first “net-zero hotel” is set to open in New Haven, Conn., on May 19. The 165-room Hotel Marcel, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will generate 100 per cent of its own energy for heating, cooling and hot water systems using rooftop solar panels and solar parking canopies. It’s among a small group of hotels worldwide making this net-zero claim, joining the 86-room Room2 Chiswick, which opened in London, U.K., in December. With Hilton, Marriott and Accor also setting company-wide net-zero goals, expect to see more carbon-neutral hotels in the future.