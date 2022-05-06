Porsche 911 Sport Classic is a Retro Throwback in all the right ways

It's the most powerful Porsche with a manual transmission. The Porsche 911 Sport Classic is a heritage-look modern 911 inspired by the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 that will be limited to just 1,250 for the world. It will come with cool looks, upgraded suspension bits, and a bespoke watch.

Though Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur could have made this a simple cosmetic special, the custom part of the business chose to make this something truly special. Starting with the wider body of the 911 Turbo, the car is also fitted with the 3.7-litre flat-six engine normally found in the Turbo and Turbo S. Making 542 hp, 30 less than Turbo-badged cars but 98 more than the Carrera S (and 40 more than GT3), this is the most powerful 911 currently sold with a manual transmission. That stick will be the only choice, and the car will drive only the rear wheels.

An interesting visual tweak, this car doesn't have the rear fender intakes of Turbo models. Instead, the engine breathes through ducts at the bottom of the rear spoiler.

Porsche has used a suspension based on the 911 Turbo and GTS models. Porsche Active Suspension Management is standard (along with a 10mm-lowered ride). Because it lacks front-drive hardware (and that extra weight), Porsche has softened the springs up front. Porsche ceramic brakes are standard, and the standard rear-wheel steering has been modified for Sport Classic spec.

Sport Design cars will get a new Sport Grey Metallic paint colour, the first time it has been used. Solid black, Agate Grey, and Genetian Blue will also be offered, all getting double stripes in light grey. The stripes are entirely hand-painted, including marking out the design and sanding them smooth with the rest of the panel. There are more motorsports-inspired graphics on the car's flanks, and a lollipop and door number are no-cost options.

Called the Heritage Design Package, it includes a double-dome roof and recessed profile on the hood (both of which are carbon fibre). The fixed spoiler is also carbon fibre and is meant to make you think about the ducktail spoiler on the 1972 RS 2.7. 20 and 21-inch wheels get wide spokes, finished with a machine polish and black look that are a nod to the classic Fuchs wheels used on Porsches starting in 1967.

Inside, 911 Sport Classic gets a pepita houndstooth pattern first made an option on the 911 in 1965. The other part of the seats is semi-aniline leather, with the Sport Classic the first to use it in this classic cognac colour. White gauge hands and green digits are a callback to the 356, and even the digital displays have some heritage tweaks. The pepita and cognac interior will become available in other 911s later this year.

Lastly, the watch. From Porsche Design, the Chronograph 911 Sport Classic uses hands and numbers based on the car's and will come finished in titanium or black. The Porsche Design logo will be finished in gold to match the one on the car. The Swiss-made timepiece will be available to order from 12,500 euros at Porsche Centres.