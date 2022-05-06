Review - 2022 Ram 1500 Sport Night G/T Review

The Technology Group ($1,595) comes with digital mirror and HUD while a Comfort & Convenience Group ($1,095) adds keyless entry, a heated second row, wireless cellphone charge pad and extra USBs.

There are additions that really should be included as standard - Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ($500) and a Bed Utility Group ($500) with adjustable tie-downs and box lighting.

But the option list includes other functional add-ons - an Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle ($595), Trailer Tow Group($1,495), Power running boards ($1,195) and the combined efforts of the Multi-Function Tailgate ($1,095), Tri-fold tonneau cover ($650) and Ramboxes ($1,295) for cargo accessibility, security and storage versatility.

Whew! That’s not even the entire list of features, but two of the more important components of this G/T tester are the 5.7-litre HEMI VVT V8 engine and Four-Corner Air Suspension system. This modern V8 interpretation includes FuelSaver MDS that shuts down cylinders under light loads for better fuel economy and an eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system that can add up to 130 lb-ft of short duration launch torque to the powertrain while adding regenerative braking and idle-stop technology. This powerful performer boasts 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque and, in this configuration, is tow-rated at 5,089 kg (11,220 lb).

The 5.7-litre HEMI V8 puts power down through an eight-speed automatic and four mode driveline with 2WD, 4WD Auto, 4WD High and 4WD Low choices.

Fuel economy is listed at 13.4L/10.5L/100km (city/hwy). Well, maybe on some other planet, but my best efforts, including long highway runs diligently driving the actual 100 km/h posted speed limit only averaged 15.1L/100km (comb). If those numbers make you gulp a bit, mid-grade 89 octane is recommended but there’s no problem using regular 87 octane gas.

The optional Four-Corner Air Suspension system automatically (or manually, if you prefer) cycles through five air lift positions to adjust ride height, load-levelling and firmness. And it benefits the Ram with the kind of smooth ride and handling you’d expect in a premium SUV.

Inside, the Ram G/T boasts sophisticated accommodations. The stitched dash, doors and console combine with piano blacks, soft textures, brushed metallic highlights and shiny bits for an elegantly comfortable setting. The 12-inch tablet-style touchscreen is still novel enough to make you do a double take and the Uconnect 5 system and instrumentation works seamlessly enough (although I’d still prefer redundant steering/seat heater buttons instead of hunting and pecking at the digital screen).

There’s room aplenty in the cabin, enough headroom for your Stetson without a sunroof intrusion (one of the only boxes not ticked on this option list). And the second row accommodates three actual adults on a wide bench, with leg-crossing room even with the first row racked fully back. A slew of rear amenities includes vents, USB ports and a 115 V 400W power outlet in the rear of the console, a fold-down centre armrest and an underseat storage bin.

I could go on and on detailing more standard features and add-ons but how to summarize the sum total of this Ram’s many features?

Well, there are many flavours of Ram available, from entry-level models to diesel workhorses to the new uber performance TRX powered by an astonishing 702 hp Supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine (and starting at an equally astonishing $102,595).

For considerably less, you can pick and choose from the model selections and option bins and come up with your own mix that offers 4X4 ability, real five-passenger comforts and accommodation, lots of tech and amenities, a hefty tow rating and very usable cargo capabilities. And maybe even bolster the performance to a still impressive level with the 5.7-litre HEMI and G/T package. Customers will just have to decide for themselves.

What price for all that sound and fury?

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.