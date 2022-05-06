How do I deal with frizzy hair? Ask The Kit

“While I’m thrilled that warmer weather is here, the rain and humidity means my hair is up in arms. Before I accept that I’ll have puffy, frizzy hair all spring/summer, is there anything that really works to prevent it?” — Frazzled and frustrated

Does anyone else feel like it has been far too long since they’ve had a good hair day? I think about this a lot. Was it the pandemic’s fault? I’ve spent a lot of hours in my life fussing over my hair, but it’s as if all that hair-handling knowledge belongs to another person. Truly, at one time in my life, I got blowouts twice a week! Who was that woman? I wouldn’t recognize that sleekly coiffed iteration of myself if she walked up to me on the street and poked me in the eye.

But I agree, Frazzled: I draw the line at frizz. To gather some new knowledge on the subject, I spoke with Janet Jackson, L’Oréal Paris Canada’s hair expert, founder of JouJou Hair salon in Toronto, and regular guest on “The Marilyn Denis Show” and “The Social,” with celebrity clients including Iman, Rita Ora and Winnie Harlow. “Frizz is universal,” Jackson says. “But how you deal with it — and how much maintenance work you have to do — depends on your hair type.” To determine your hair type, “pull a strand and look to see the shape it makes”: type 1 is straight, type 2 is wavy, type 3 is curly and type 4 is coiled. “If you have type 1 hair, your follicles are a lot smoother so you are less likely to get frizz,” she says.

So what causes frizz in the first place? It all comes down to moisture. “The main thing is hair being very dehydrated and dry — frizz is caused by a lack of moisture,” says Jackson. She’s referring to moisture inside the hair shaft, which we need to keep locked in. But external moisture can cause frizz, too. “Rain and humidity add another layer of frizz,” she explains. Using the wrong shampoo, conditioner and hair products adds to the problem. “Sulphates and any product with alcohol in the base are very drying,” Jackson says. Hot water is also a major frizz factor and cold water helps seal the cuticle, which is why hairdressers always finish with a cool water rinse and she says we should do the same at home.

Here is some bad news, because every woman I know is as guilty as I am of this frizz-inducing crime: hair touching. “The more you touch it, the more you are ruffling the hair, which opens the cuticles,” says Jackson. Think of shingles on a roof, she says: that is what your hair cuticle looks like. Playing with your hair roughs up the “shingles” on the cuticle making the hair coarse, and coarse hair looks frizzier.

“You can prevent frizz, you can reduce frizz, but you can’t eliminate frizz,” she cautions. “Keeping your hair hydrated is your best defence against it.” Jackson is a fan of L’Oréal Paris’s new Hyaluron Plump collection, which consists of a shampoo, a conditioner, a serum and a mask containing hyaluronic acid, a popular hydrating skin care ingredient. “The molecule can retain 1,000 times its weight in water,” she says, and the moisture lasts in the hair up to 72 hours. This speaks to me, as someone who would never shampoo more frequently than 72 hours unless I were sprayed by a skunk.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of doing a hair mask at least twice a month,” adds Jackson. Serum, though, you should be using every time you wash your hair. Here is where that hair chart comes in. “Type 1 hair gets weighted down easily,” she says, so use lighter formulas and less product. “You really need less than the size of a dime. You could use it only on the ends of your hair, where it’s drier.” If you’re type is 3 or 4, adjust the amount and weight of your products accordingly and use it on the entire strand, from root to tip as needed.

“Experiment with what works for you,” says Jackson, which is great advice, because I often give up on hair products if it isn’t a revelatory experience the first time I pull it out. “You can use the serum before you dry or after you dry your hair.”

As for the weather forecast: “When it starts raining, run!” says Britt Dion, Aveda’s artistic director in North America. But, she says, if you’ve applied the right product for you, it will act “like a rain jacket for your hair.” Then, even if your strands do get damp, they will air dry better because the cuticles are closed.

Dion points to Aveda’s new Smooth Infusion line, which is silicone-free and relies on castor beans to achieve 72 hours’ worth of humidity defence. I’m intrigued by the Perfect Blow Dry spray, which, she says, is lightweight and can be used to target specific areas of frizz, like unruly sections around the hairline or patches of grey hair, which tend to be more coarse. “This gives you the ability to customize.”