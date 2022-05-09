In Your Corner: The cost of gas is out of control and going higher this weekend — what can you do to pay less?

The average gas price in the GTA is estimated to hit a record-high this weekend clocking in at more than $1.97 a litre.

As of May 6, the average cost at most stations in the GTA was 195.9 cents with the highest price being 199.9 cents. The lowest was 181 cents.

“There could be considerable savings by finding those lower prices,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy — an app that shows the cheapest gas stations by region. Generally the further out of downtown Toronto you go the cheaper gas is, he adds.

Other helpful apps include Gas Guru, which operates similarly to GasBuddy; Google Maps which allows you to check gas prices by showing stations closest to you and listed prices; and Gas Manager, a nifty tool to calculate fuel consumption, gas expenses and miles travelled to stay on top of your spending.

According to GasBuddy the cheapest gas stations were in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Brampton, Markham, Mississauga, and Newmarket. The highest costs were mostly in the downtown core.

Warmer weather also calls for summer road-trips, which is why it’s wise to fill up on gas earlier in the week as prices hike up for the weekend — roughly a few cents more.

“With oil rising sharply lately, we could see prices edging higher during the weekend as oil prices and gas bars pass along the higher price,” De Haan says.

Drivers can also use eco mode, a feature only some cars have, which allows you to drive longer distances without using as much gas. The acceleration is restrained so you’ll be saving on fuel and gas. It’s best used for shorter trips like going to the grocery store or taking kids to school, but it’s not ideal for the highway or longer road trips.

Short-term gas prices will remain high, says Pedro Antunes, chief economist at The Conference Board of Canada. Nationally the average price is $2 a litre, double the 2020 cost.

Antunes says while there could be more upward pressure in the near term, the cost of oil per barrel could drop to $80 in 2023 compared to the current $110 cost, resulting in lower gas prices.