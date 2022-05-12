This facial sunscreen is perfect in every way

Best sunscreen for touch-ups: Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+

The cost: $40 for 20 g, ssense.com

The type: Chemical

The texture: A stick formula that glides onto skin and absorbs quickly

The review: Suncare is a daily practice, but a one-and-done approach doesn’t quite cut it. You need to have a good touch-up option on standby — especially if you’re getting direct or lengthy exposure. Experts recommend reapplying every two hours, so if you’re hitting up a patio or a picnic, it’s best to be prepared. This totally translucent stick makes the task a breeze, even if you’re wearing makeup. Perfect for warm weather, the formula boasts technology that senses heat, water and sweat to create a stronger barrier on the skin while remaining invisible. The pint-sized stick is ideal for on-the-go use, and beyond the face, the compact shape manoeuvres all kinds of small areas effortlessly. Swipe it over tops of ears, backs of hands, an exposed scalp … you get the idea.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen, $30, laroche-posay.ca SHOP HERE

Best drugstore sunscreen: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen

The cost: $30 for 50 ml, laroche-posay.ca

The type: Chemical

The texture: A very milky lotion that melts into skin

The review: This sunscreen is a legit standout, a beauty essential that delivers a luxe feel without making your wallet take a big hit. Yes, the price can’t be beat, but it’s the magic of the watery texture here that will win anyone over. It goes on like a high-end serum and feels weightless all day long. Upon seamlessly sinking into skin, the nongreasy lotion leaves a matte, invisible finish. Sophisticated yet heavy-duty, it’s also fragrance-free, suitable for sensitive skin, plus water- and sweat-resistant.

Laneige Hydro UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+, $39, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

Best hydrating sunscreen: Laneige Hydro UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

The cost: $39 for 50 ml, sephora.ca

The type: Chemical

The texture: A lightweight cream that deeply quenches thirsty skin

The review: Say hello to major UV protection served with a big shot of hydration. The hero of this cream is the renowned K-beauty ingredient centella asiatica or cica, an ancient botanical with healing properties. The blend is also topped up with glycerin and hydro-ionized mineral water to provide long-lasting hydration, while aloe leaf and broccoli extracts offer soothing support. What’s most impressive is how it imparts immediate, blah-banishing dewiness, with zero ghostly residue in sight.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40, $48, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

Best tinted sunscreen: Supergoop! Glowscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

The cost: $48 for 50 ml, sephora.ca

The type: Chemical

The texture: A sheer lotion that acts like an illuminating filter for the face

The review: What would happen if your fave SPF and liquid highlighter had a baby? Well, this is it, friends! Balancing broad spectrum UV and blue light protection with honeyed pearlescence, this sunscreen creates a subtle golden glaze. Worn on its own it’ll look like you’ve just returned from a tropical vacay, and under makeup it enhances foundation and blush with natural-looking radiance. The formula doesn’t skimp on skin-friendly ingredients, either. A mix of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin B5, niacinamide and cocoa peptides make sure that the lit-from-within glow you see is also hydrating, soothing and shielding skin behind the scenes.

