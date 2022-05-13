Can Antigua, the Caribbean’s romance capital, reignite a pandemic-dulled spark? I gave it my best shot

“It’s not fun when it’s out of control,” my husband, the carefully calculated engineer, responds, adding after a pause, “…but it’s still fun because I’m with you,” with a pained grin. Progress, I decide.

Back on solid ground (and after googling sailing tutorials to put the engineer’s mind at ease), we’re both able to find the humour in it. With time to spare before dinner at Mario’s, one of the resort’s 11 restaurants, we sip pineapple cocktails in front of a firepit while the sky turns rosy. Our conversation soon drifts to childhood memories and plans for our future, and I suddenly realize how long it’s been since we talked about anything other than workday stresses.

Earlier, I noticed other firepits as well as hammocks, swings and tucked-away benches, all ideal spots to get cosy with your partner. “We’re nestled on 27 acres of land,” Cornall says. “Couples come primarily to spend time with each other, and they can do that here without being subject to large crowds and packed restaurants.”

Our favourite spot to unwind together is our room itself, a villa-style space with a four-poster bed, a fully stocked fridge, a Roman whirlpool tub, and a patio with a private plunge pool and hot tub. Plus, we have a cellphone that’s a direct line to either Corri, Sean or Durke, our three friendly butlers. They arrange breakfast to be delivered on our patio, and check with us each night to see where we’d like to have chairs and a cooler set up the next day.

Over the week, our wake-up pool dips and pre-dinner strolls become some of my favourite moments with Colin; at home, we’d usually spend our mornings getting out the door and our evenings rushing to cook dinner. “Sometimes you get so focused on your routine that it takes up all your head space,” says Bailey. “When you get a change of scenery on vacation, your significant other becomes this person with their own desires, hopes, dreams and opinions that you tend to ignore when you’re stuck in your routine.”

After a day of exploring Nelson’s Dockyard — where British navy ships were once serviced (1769 to 1889), and where later, Princess Margaret spent the first night of her honeymoon — then taking in the stunning ocean panorama at Shirley Heights, we get back to our room and find a trail of rose petals leading to the bubbling deep-soaker tub and a bottle of Prosecco on ice. It’s a surprise arranged by our butlers, and a reminder of when Colin and I used to make time for weekly baths together.

When we have a couples massage on one of our last days, the therapists guide us in lighting a candle and sharing vows. That evening, we toast each other during our candlelit dinner on the beach. Happily-ever-after moments are the type of occasions we’d usually joke our way through, but the week seems to have shifted something in each of us.

I’ve never had more compliments from Colin (“You look cute reading your book,” he tells me as I flip pages in Bailey’s latest romcom, “Hook, Line, and Sinker” — never mind that I’ve been reading beside him every night for over a decade), and I can’t remember the last time we held hands for more than 15 seconds.

It feels like the early days of dating again, but better because we know everything about each other, now more than ever after the pandemic’s forced 24/7 company. Back then, it wasn’t about epic sunsets or wild adventures either, but connecting over conversations and quiet moments. And that’s something we can keep going at home when we resume our roles as workers, cooks, cleaners, grocery-store regulars — all of that, plus two people in love.

Writer Caitlin Kenny travelled as a guest of Sandals Resorts, which did not review or approve this article.