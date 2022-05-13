Tennis-inspired fashion is *everywhere*

The tennis sneakers: You know how we feel about versatile white sneakers at The Kit. They look stylish with everyday outfits, but these Nike court-ready sneakers are designed to move you around the court with ease. With the brand’s Zoom Air technology, these shoes act like a springboard, helping you stay stable and light on your feet. Moulded rubber gives durability, a padded collar provides comfort, and breathable fabric helps your feet stay cool and fresh as you ace your matches.

The little white dress: Look like a pro on the courts in this criss-cross-back white dress from Lacoste. With its quick-dry jacquard material, soft shoulder straps and integrated shorts made of compressive fabric, this one-piece serves up comfort and flexibility. Style it with a denim jacket for “rest” days.

The tennis skirt: Available in nine colours and prints (and a choice of two lengths), this Leylah Fernandez-approved tennis skirt is ideal for the court and for running as well. It’s made of super-lightweight and quick-drying material to keep up with your rallies, and has dual pockets to hold your phone or tennis balls, as well as well as integrated shorts, so you can dive after the ball without worry.

The retro shorts: Inspired by the iconic athletic styles of the ’70s, these Michael Kors x Ellesse short shorts in the signature Ellesse red and orange palette look match-ready. But with soft organic-cotton-blend fabric and a stretchy waistband, they’ll also be ideal for lounging in at the cottage or the pool all summer long.

