First Drive - 2022 GMC Terrain AT4

Inside, the Terrain offers plenty of stretch-out space for this segment, helped by a unique way to move the vehicle: instead of a shift lever or knob in the centre console, there are transmission rocker buttons on the dash that need to be pulled out towards the driver, while Park and Neutral are still push buttons. This frees up centre console real estate, but could be an awkward reach-around if you often travel with large water bottles or coffee mugs.

Despite a button for heated seats on the dash, pushing them doesn’t light them up, nor provide any seat heat. Due to the lack of available chips, GM decided to delete the heated seat function in 2022 Terrain models, and plans to recall these vehicles to the dealership when the chips are available to retro-fit them as designed.

There’s no predicted time frame as to when they’ll be available, said GM Canada executives, but GM does provide a $50 credit for the acknowledged inconvenience factor involved, at least.

This is unfortunate especially on Terrain Denali versions, which come standard with cooled and heated seats normally, plus heated seats in the rear that are also on hold. And on the Denali, unlike most heated seats, you can choose whether you want heat on the backrest and seat, or either one.

Outside of those missing features, the Terrain scores well in practicality terms, with a large back seat that in our AT4 offered dual rear USBs and a 110-volt power outlet that could charge three devices at once, plus another two USB ports upfront. Wireless phone charging is standard on the Denali, but you’ll need a cord on other models.

There’s also a large and flat cargo floor in the Terrain, as well as a fairly shallow but still useful covered well under the cargo floor, which is deep enough to carry trays of large food orders without them sliding around.

All AT4 models come with all-wheel drive, an option on base SLE models, and every Terrain is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It’s no powerhouse at 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque, and the nine-speed automatic transmission may have benefitted from shift paddles but it was relatively quiet and refined. Plus it’s rated to tow 680 kilograms, or 1,500 pounds.

From a fuel consumption perspective, the Terrain is not very ambitious, as it doesn’t offer the hybrid or plug-in hybrid variants of some rivals like the Ford Escape or RAV4. Officially rated at 9.0 litres of regular fuel per 100 kilometres in combined city and highway driving, after over 350 km of mixed driving, it ended up displaying closer to 10.5 L/100km overall.

Overall then, the 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 offers a roomy and practical compact SUV whose sweet spot in the market could be as a lease that’s available relatively soon, especially for folks who need to replace a thirstier older vehicle with one that is predicted to hold its value relatively well, as should also be reflected in lower lease payments overall.

By the end of that lease, GMC will have multiple full electric crossovers and trucks on the market, compared to zero electric models in Canada now. The transformational BEV driving feel and fuel efficiency savings – available elsewhere now – are yet to begin for GMC owners as this is written, but for those who prefer to drive gas-only, the Terrain provides a reasonable value-proposition, if you don’t mind the lack of heated seats, at least for an undetermined period.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.