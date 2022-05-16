First Drive - 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

That outline you see surrounding fender badging, meanwhile, is there because that’s where the charge port is – on the left side, anyway. The right side just looks like there’s a charge port there. Charging speed maxes out at 150 kW. With a capable DC fast charger it can go from 15-80 per cent in 41 minutes in perfect conditions; cold temperatures can increase that by as much as 44 per cent in the worst case, so you’ll want to keep that in mind and pre-condition your truck, which can be done via an app.

Two battery sizes, are available: there’s a 98 kWh option providing a claimed 483 kilometres of range and 452 horsepower and a 131 kWh option providing 515 km and 580 hp. All Lightnings make a frankly startling 775 lb-ft of torque and get dual-motor AWD, enough to tow up to 10,000 pounds and haul up to 2,235 pounds of payload. And, it must be said, that’s enough to make it the most powerful F-150 Ford sells, which should appease those that will bemoan the fact that the last Lightning was a sports truck.

That’s all very impressive for an EV, but keep in mind you are limited to a 5.5-foot bed and SuperCrew cab and there is no FX4 off-road package for now, which could change going forward.

The underhood void left by the engine is used for something called a “Mega Power Frunk”. Essentially, it’s a storage area that can hold up to 400 pounds and has a power hookup. That means if you’ve got a folding e-bike up there or battery-operated tools, for example, you can charge it all as you drive. The closed grille also means your stuff won’t get wet.

In addition to the item in the frunk, the bed comes with a standard 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard power generator with four 120V sockets and a single 240V socket. It’s perfect for powering a jobsite or your home.

Say you’ve installed a Level 2 wall charger at your home, and you’ve plugged your Lightning in. If you were to experience a power outage, the truck will automatically start powering your home and on a full charge, can do so for between three-10 days depending on whether or not you’re watching your 70-inch OLED TV the whole time and slow-cooking roasts, or simply trying to keep the lights on. Once power comes back on, the current flips and the truck starts to charge again. Further, Ford says that soon, they’re expecting owners to be able to tell the truck to power their home during peak hours so you’re literally “off the grid” when it’s at its most expensive, if you live in a peak power situation. This isn’t just a new truck. It’s a whole new infrastructure.

The thing is, it is also a truck and it performs its traditional truck duties very well.

Power delivery is direct and without delay and while it won’t leap off the line like a Mach-E, you might not want that kind of acceleration from your truck. As long as there’s power enough to reach the end of the passing lane before that RV ahead does and to cruise comfortably at highway speeds, it’s all good. There’s even a digital “engine sound” you can turn off, if you so please. The menu used for this function is also used for your one-pedal drive toggle and when on, I was pleased to find it doesn’t clamp the binders too violently when you release the throttle, just gently applies some drag, all the way to stop.

Since there is no transmission and no mechanical engine at work, I was left without the groans and moans associated with towing as I hooked up to a 5,000-pound trailer. The Lightning just goes about its business with nary a complaint. I did see my range drop by about half while towing the load but as always: if towing is job ‘Number 1’ for you, there are other trucks to go with. Still, the Lightning gets all the great tow gadgets seen elsewhere in the line-up such as Pro Trailer Backup Assist and the ability to have your blind spot system cover the length of your trailer.

When it comes to hauling, meanwhile, the Lightning gets a suite of apps including a digital scale.

While the powertrain is obviously the biggest add over every other F-150 out there, they haven’t forgotten about the chassis. To wit: the Lightning marks the first time an F-150 gets independent rear suspension. The result is a much smoother ride and coupled with all that heavy battery weight sitting nice and low in the chassis, reduced body roll.

The Lightning is a homerun hit for Ford. Actually, when you consider its infrastructure, it’s a walk-off grand slam and it’s easy to understand why there are already 200,000 orders for this thing, even though they can only produce 100,000 out of a special division at the Rouge Assembly in Michigan for ’22. That kind of adoption alone is a really good indicator that with the Lightning, the EV vehicle has left the realm of the strange, or the weird, or different and entered the realm of the mainstream.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.