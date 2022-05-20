A non-foodie in the Food Valley: I went on a delicious mission to Italy for a crash course in culinary appreciation

Before the pandemic, I never really understood “foodie” culture. As a travel writer, I enjoyed cooking classes when they were on the itinerary, but the lessons were lost on me once the final dish was plated. I was more fascinated by the personalities of chefs than the actual ingredients.

But when travel locked down, something stirred in me: Watching Food Network shows well into the night (“Guy’s Grocery Games” was my guiltiest favourite) inspired my own stabs at the recipes, to little success. An attempt at making honey sriracha led to melting a spatula — and the smell of burnt plastic for days.

I resolved that the next time I had the opportunity to sharpen my kitchen skills, I would make it count. So last fall, when I arrived in Emilia-Romagna, I was on a delicious mission to eat and drink my way across this Northern Italian region, the so-called Food Valley next to Tuscany.

While the latter gets most of the attention from North American travellers, for Italians the cities and countryside along Via Aemilia, the ancient road, are an almost-sacred culinary heartland, the cradle of some of the most famous foods on the Italic Peninsula: prosciutto di Parma, mortadella, balsamic vinegar and, perhaps the jewel in the crown, Parmigiano Reggiano.

Landing in Bologna and picked up at the airport by a car service, I quickly find myself in hot water. The problem? I mention spaghetti Bolognese to my driver. “There’s no such thing!” says Luigi, weaving through traffic and shaking his fist at the sky. “That meat sauce, it’s not at all like the ragu we make here. And it must be paired with a broad noodle like tagliatelle. Never spaghetti!”

He drops me in Modena, a handsome, small city of about 200,000, known around the world for its cars; Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani and Maserati all produce their automobiles nearby.

Tucked into the Po Valley, Modena is a graceful place, with colonnaded walkways surrounding the Piazza Grande, a 12th-century square dominated by the city’s cathedral and its Ghirlandina bell tower. And it’s home to Osteria Francescana, chef Massimo Bottura’s three-Michelin-starred spot, which has twice topped the ranking of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

I don’t manage to eat there. In fact, when I pop my head in the door and ask to have a quick look around, I’m told, in the nicest way possible: no. So I find a tiny little café and tuck into a ragu alla Bolognese, and immediately agree with Luigi.

The sauce is meatier. The tagliatelle is big and broad enough to handle it, standing up to the boldness of the sauce with its own strength, all of it combining into a hearty, delicious — and wholly unfamiliar — meal.

Over the next few days, I tour Emilia-Romagna’s regional specialties. In a country estate called Acetaia Villa San Donnino, I see the painstaking effort and literal decades it takes to make a good, traditional balsamic vinegar, an ingredient invented in Ancient Roman times.