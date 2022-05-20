How to spend a delicious weekend in Montreal, from creative vegan fare to carb-y comfort food

In 2016, Montreal was declared the “new food capital of North America” by Town & Country magazine, and while a Torontonian may argue it’s a matter of hot debate, a careful consideration of the bold claim calls for the latest on-the-ground research. So hop on a train for an easy weekend away in Quebec’s biggest city, with this shortlist — an appetizer course of sorts — just to start.

For creative plant-based dishes: Archway Bar Santé (3683 Wellington St.)

If the description “100 per cent vegan” doesn’t usually whet your appetite, Archway Bar Santé promises to surprise. The interior design conjures a cool Lisbon café (the actual inspiration), while the menu wouldn’t feel out of place in L.A. Stop by the Verdun restaurant for a glass of biodynamic wine and shareable snackables, like grilled marinated artichokes atop cashew labneh, drizzled with vegan honey, or crispy tofu frites, jazzed up with furikake (the umami-packed Japanese seasoning), pomegranate maple molasses and aioli.

For trendy brunching: Buvette Pastek (209 Saint-Paul St. W.)

A newer addition to Old Montreal, the Parisian-style Buvette Pastek is a popular spot for both wine sipping and weekend brunching. Stop in for a leisurely latte and one of the rich tartines (topped with, say, salmon, egg, buttermilk and beurre blanc sauce) — fuel for an afternoon of strolling around the cobblestone neighbourhood.

For bistro fare: Place Carmin (740 William St.)

From the team behind the city’s beloved Bouillon Bilk comes this new brasserie, which combines an airy, lofty setting — high ceilings, statement mirrors, sky lights and lots of glass — with a slate of classic dishes. Fans of surf and turf will find a menu partial to seafood and beef, from scallop ceviche to grilled steaks sauced as you like it.

For carb-y comfort food: Rita (3681 Wellington St.)

The decor at this Italian restaurant in Verdun includes a wall of nostalgic family photos, which is only fitting. The place is a tribute to two nonnas — both named Rita — the grandmas of co-owner Sophie Bergeron and chef Joey d’Alleva. The menu is ever changing, but expect Neapolitan-style pizzas, hot out of the wood-fired oven, and cosy pastas. Don’t depart without trying the dolci, like the memorable olive oil cake.

Writer Wing Sze Tang travelled as a guest of Bonjour Québec and Tourisme Montréal, which did not review or approve this article.