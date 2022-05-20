Review - 2022 Cadillac XT4

It's a good little engine with plenty of torque through the entire rev range. If you're planning a drag race it doesn't feel that quick, but if you're mashing the pedal to make this Caddy zig on a highway ramp or to pass a slower car on a two-lane, it feels plenty quick. Thank the fast-acting auto for helping out with that. It will hold gears for a few moments after that barnstorming run, in case you have another slow mover to pass.

It's also a noisy engine. Especially at a cold idle, the sound coming from under the hood is not exactly Standard of the World. It's worse if you're outside since the active noise cancellation does a decent job of putting a damper on the sound in the cabin. Once you're moving, it's less noticeable, but much of that is because of the sound of the 20-inch tires humming underneath. We'd stick with the standard set of 18-inch instead of that pricy option.

Looking good is important in this entry-luxury segment, and it's hard to find a better-looking entrant than this one. Cadillac's big LED accent lights and sharp creases on the hood, as well as those extra-tall taillights, help make it look stunning. That goes double if you pick from the extensive array of paint shades on offer, though Stellar Black over black wheels is a bit, well, dull.

Pick Wave or Rosewood and stand out in that sad corporate parking lot filled with silver German SUVs. Or since everyone's still at home, make the neighbours wonder what other secretly interesting habits and hobbies you might have.

Inside, this is every other Cadillac. Sure, you could make the joke that for years each Audi has looked the same on the outside, but Cadillac is doing it on the inside. Frankly, that's a better decision. It’s the same look as the XT5 and XT6, except scaled down. It helps this cabin look impressively premium in a segment where many rely on brand reputation over any actual luxury content.

The XT4 offers a range of interiors with leather and faux leather. This one has what Cadillac calls Sedona and we call peanut butter. It's a look that's worth paying extra for - and you'll need to since it's locked into some option packs.

The 8.0-inch screen looks a touch small in the wide bezel, as though Cadillac had planned on offering a larger one then didn't. You can add navigation if you want, but all trims have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and those maps are probably better anyway.

The CUE, as Cadillac labels the system is very responsive. Fast processing power, or at least making excellent use of it, the software runs smoothly, quickly, and seamlessly. There are hard buttons for most of the controls as well as natural speech voice recognition, making the Cadillac User Experience a pain-free one. The volume control is on the centre console rather than the dash, but at least there's a knob.

A hands-free hatch opens up into a cargo space that's typical of the segment. That's our way of saying small, with a high load floor. It's easy to toss in a suitcase - we're sure Cadillac can tell you exactly how many golf clubs to four decimal places - and groceries, but it's not going to work for hauling big items. Again, though, that's par for the course in this fashion-forward segment Style does not work with cargo room as the minivan constantly proves.

In the passenger compartment, though, it's a different story. Like everything from GM, there is loads of front-seat headroom. The back seat is good as well, at least for the class. There are plenty of storage spaces including pockets along the centre console, and I'm a huge fan of Cadillac's hidey-hole for your phone (complete with wireless charging) just in front of the armrest.

I haven't said much about the ride, but that's because there's little to say. It's right in the middle of this class which can give you some very sharp handling rides and some that need more time in the development cycle. Goldilocks would love it. Comfortable and plush, but leaving me wishing for the sidewall of 18-inchess instead of 20- inch wheels.

Cadillac lets you go hard into the options on XT4. Make that almost demands that you dig deep and check boxes. Take a look at the standard driver assistance suite, for example. Automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking are standard, which is a good amount of stuff.

But you're not going to get a luxury crossover without surround-view cameras and adaptive cruise. That cruise control is in one pricey bundle, the cameras in another. Automatic high beams and lane keep warnings are in a third, and the head-up display a fourth. Of course, this is all very much like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes, so maybe it's a sign the XT4 is seriously big leagues?

It's easy to end up with a $57k sticker price like our tester. What else can that get you? It won't get you a similarly equipped competitor from the Germans, while the competition from Japan is the same price and far more austerely finished. So, tick away, the Cadillac XT4 represents a strong bargain. As long as you get those heated and ventilated seats fitted down the road.

