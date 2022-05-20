We all want to be a ‘Coastal Grandma’ this summer

The straw hat: Channel Diane Keaton’s energy from Something’s Gotta Give with this woven raffia bucket hat from Australian brand Lack of Color. There’s something so fabulous about this cloche-like design that can take you from the beach to the pie store in style. And since it’s made of ultra-breathable straw, it’ll keep your head cool while keeping the sun out of your eyes.

Loeffler Randall sandals, $327, loefflerrandall.com SHOP HERE

The leather slides: Find a classic, sensible pair of leather slides in a luggage tan shade like these ones from Loeffler Randall. Not only will they go with all your summer looks, they’re easy to slip on and off for a day out on the porch, engrossed in a new novel while sipping fresh lemonade and lounging on your gorgeous outdoor patio setup.

Draper James dress, $165, draperjames.com SHOP HERE

The white dress: One of Lex Nicoleta’s coastal grandma icons is Reese Witherspoon. Although she’s not technically a grandma, the lifestyle entrepreneur and Southern belle encompasses the vibes, from her monthly book club to her CG-approved Draper James brand, which is a one-stop shop for those who want to effortlessly achieve the look. This white A-line dress with ric rac (!) detailing will make you look elegantly put together while being roomy enough to allow you to freely move around the kitchen. Perfect for hosting a garden brunch.

Vince cardigan, $470, nordstrom.ca SHOP HERE

The cashmere cardigan: Living by the coast means you may meet a gust of cool breeze at any moment, so it’s a good idea to always keep a cashmere cardigan, like this canary yellow Vince one, at arm’s length. Layer it over your outfit to keep cosy, or just drape it over your shoulders for the ultimate CG styling trick.

Parachute x Jak Arnold blanket, $379, parachutehome.com SHOP HERE

The throw blanket: Inspired by the countryside and late nights at the beach, this linen throw blanket is screaming to be draped over an Adirondack chair or wrapped around your shoulders. Lifestyle and bedding brand Parachute recently tapped interior designer Jake Arnold for its latest collab and the 11-piece limited edition collection is truly stunning, with pieces drawing from California modern style and his English roots. Cuddle up under this blanket for movie nights or throw it on when you’re out on your veranda for those late-night talks.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca