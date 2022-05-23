Canadian Tire doubles-down on rewards programs while Canada Goose loses popularity in Asia. Here are this week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

Canadian Tire Corp. (+6.41%)

In a bear market, the “winners” are few and far between — but one of them is Canada’s iconic retailer. The company raised its dividend by 25 per cent as it reported first-quarter profit and revenue growth compared to a year ago. Comparable sales grew 4.5 per cent, with automotive, hockey and winter categories leading the way. In its Q1 results, Canadian Tire also said it was doubling-down on its rewards programs to collect consumer data and shape sales through promotions.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (+10.69%)

While the cannabis industry faces looming consolidation, Toronto-based Fire & Flower has made big money expanding its retail arm and buying out competitors. Late last month, the company reported higher revenue for 2021 fiscal year that amounted to $175.5 million — a 37 per cent increase from $128.1 million in 2020. On Thursday, the company also announced Firebird Delivery, a project to offer same-day cannabis delivery to customers across Ontario.

Ensign Energy Services (+15.56%)

These days, gas is king. Ensign, one of Calgary’s largest oil service providers, reported revenue growth of more than 50 per cent in its latest quarter as demand for energy skyrockets while supply dwindles. The company says its revenue totalled $332.7 million, up from $218.5 million in the same quarter last year.

LOSERS

Canada Goose (-3.95%)

It used to be impossible to walk down King St. without seeing someone in a Goose. But the parka company’s outerwear has been falling out of fashion, and it turns out that other retailers are equally capable of engineering warm jackets. In its fourth-quarter, the Toronto company reported revenue loss of $9.1 million as store closures across Asia hit sales in those markets. That said, the company saw higher revenue coming from North American stores over the past year.