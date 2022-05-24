Review - 2022 Toyota GR86

I’ve always wanted a Porsche 911 but I’m still not at the point in my life where I can afford one comfortably. Even used examples are expensive and the better the condition the less attainable they become.

Affordable new sports cars today are far and few between, so scratching my Porsche itch that way seems less and less like a possibility. It wasn’t always this way. At one time nearly every carmaker had an entry-level sports coupe to fit even the most modest of budgets, and some of them were real firecrackers. I’m talking about the small impractical toys you bought before you had kids. You know, when you were able to go for date nights on a whim and didn’t have to worry about car seats and baby sitters.

The Toyota Supra and the Ford Mustang GT, which were once blue-collar specials and still available today, are now well over $50,000. Even more if you spec them the way you actually want them. It’s a pill that’s even harder to swallow when you take into account the extra garage space you’re going to need because, let’s face it, a Supra and a Mustang aren’t exactly year-round daily drivers.

Luckily, there are still a few stragglers left to fill the void. And one of the best ones—the Toyota 86, now called GR86—has just received a major overhaul. Should you be excited? Yes, you absolutely should.

The 86 and twin Subaru BRZ answered the prayer of many drivers that wanted a car they could take to the track and then drive home back home in with minimal fuss. It didn’t take long for people to discover its forgiving handling that took driver confidence and fun to the next level. But like everything, there was a flaw and it came in the form of Subaru’s underpowered engine.

Engineers had to tread carefully here. Turbocharging while an easy solution would have been out of character for the GR86, which can trace it roots back to the Toyota AE86 made famous as a tofu delivery vehicle in the hit anime series, Initial D. The AE86 was known for it responsiveness and to truly represent that only a naturally aspirated motor would do. To that end Subaru increased displacement of its flat-four to 2.4-litres bumping power up to 228 horses, but it’s the 184 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 28 hitting at just 3,700 r.p.m. that makes all the difference in the world.

These might not seem like huge increases but it goes a long way when tasked with having to move only about 2,800 lbs. It’s enough to take the 86 from feeling winded to actually quick. Remember that strange power dip that plagued the old car? Gone.

My tester had the revised six-speed manual and it felt precise with notchy mechanical throws and a short clutch stroke that provided good feel. Rip through a couple gears and it’s not just the forward momentum that will surprise you but the quality of the sound out of the tailpipes, which is night and day compared to last 86.