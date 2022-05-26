First Drive - 2023 Acura Integra

When Acura first arrived in Canada in 1987, its model count stood at two: the Legend sedan and the Integra five-door hatch, or “liftback”. Over the years, though – and a million North American sales later – it’s actually the Integra that is the more “legendary” of the two. After all, how else can one explain that after a 17-year hiatus (or 22 years, if you don’t consider the 2001-06 RSX to be an Integra) the name is making a return to the Acura line-up, one that is entirely made up of alphanumeric blah-ness like “RDX” or “TLX”?

As previous, the Integra is a five-door liftback, even though when the concept was announced nine short months ago at SEMA, many Integra fans – remember, one million cars sold – were very upset at its four-door build as the ultra-popular gen three car made its name as a coupe.

Of course, the Integra is replacing the ILX – available only as a four-door – so it makes sense that Acura’s latest compact gets the same treatment. Plus, who doesn’t love a liftback? It allows for a massive opening to the 688 litres of storage found behind the 60/40 split folding rear seats, though it is rather deep so there’s a bit of a reach around the large rear bumper. It also cuts a nice profile, although I would like to see what the optional 19-inch wheels would look like because the 18s seen here – they come as part of the top-spec A-Spec trim, which is the only trim they brought along for us to test – are dwarfed by the large panels surrounding them. I also feel that the roofline is a little tall, making it seem like the Integra isn’t quite as hunkered down as a baby sports hatch should be.

Other notable stylistic additions include the “Frameless Diamond Pentagon” grille, which is a new look for Acura. It still gets the blacked-out spindly look of the older grille, but now fits more seamlessly with the rest of the front fascia. The “chicane” LED DRLs, meanwhile, add a nice touch of attitude to the overall look while the embossed “Integra” scripting on the front and rear bumpers is a nice callback to the third-generation car.

Speaking of the A-Spec package: it also adds a functional rear decklid spoiler finished in gloss black, gloss black lower grille and diffuser as well as an Apex Blue colour option and different tires. Non A-Spec cars (Integra: $34,350; A-Spec: $37,050; Elite A-Spec: $42,550) get chrome around the side windows.

That, however, is not where the A-Spec story ends. More than a styling exercise, some real performance bits are added if you opt for the A-Spec Elite package. Bits that include adaptive dampers, a limited slip differential and the ability to opt for a six-speed manual transmission. Standard cars get a CVT with seven artificial ratios and paddle shifters, so it feels like you’re swapping cogs.

It’s too bad the only way you can get an MT is on the top trim, but Acura maintains that buyers willing to opt for the MT are also likely to spend money on getting all the other features the top-spec trim adds such as heated rear seats, WIFI hotspot, 16-speaker ELS audio developed in partnership with Dolby, wireless charging and CarPlay/Android Auto apps and leatherette/suede seats. The manual transmission, it seems, has become a luxury feature. Who knew?

Power, however, remains the same across the range: 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque from a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder engine shared with the Honda Civic.