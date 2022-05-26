Second Canadian in a row takes home ‘Survivor’ win

Her social game paid off.

“Going into the final Tribal Council, I felt as if I probably was gonna win,” Oketch told Entertainment Weekly. “I started giving answers and was able to articulate my game. And the jury seemed that they were vibing with it. I really felt as if then I kind of won.”

And even before the final Tribal Council, Oketch had the wheels in motion to secure a win.

“I really could feel the momentum swinging (ahead of final Tribal Council),” she said. “I feel as if the clincher was when I whipped out that hidden immunity idol and then people were like, ‘Oh my gosh! All the pieces are coming together. This makes sense. She’s been thinking this whole time,’” she said.

She has promised to give that hidden immunity idol to another contestant, Lindsay Dolashewich, at the second-last Tribal Council, but chose not to as she realized doing so would almost guarantee Dolashewich would win “Survivor.”

The jury said that move made them vote for her to win the game.

Oketch’s win follows a Canadian winning streak on the show that began last season when Toronto-based Erika Casupanan took the crown.

Casupanan, 32, originally from Niagara Falls, Ont., quit her job as a communications manager in Toronto before filming the “Survivor” season. In pre-show interviews, she said her “manipulative” nature would make her a threat to win.

In a preview of the finale, Casupanan had wiped away tears while pointing out that the show has been won predominantly by men in recent years.

She stressed the importance of a woman winning her season, while acknowledging she had to vote out some strong female competitors along the way.

Little did Casupanan know, another woman — and Canadian — would win right after her.

— With files from Lloyd Quansah.

