First Look - 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC

The next generation Mercedes-Benz GLC luxury SUV will be firmly in the evolution versus revolution camp when it arrives in spring 2023 – at least the Canadian version, that is.

A global online information session with technical, design and marketing representatives from Mercedes-Benz AG dove into detail about the new GLC’s three available plug-in hybrid versions with up to 100 km of electric range, the quicker DC quick charging capability of that model, an advanced optional air suspension, plus available rear wheel steering. They then confirmed that none of these technologies are slated to come to Canada, at least at launch, and possibly ever.

For North America, the one engine variant available will be a mild hybrid version of its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which promises 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with an additional 23 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque from an electric motor. This mild hybrid system also promises smoother stops and starts thanks to its beefier 48-volt accessory battery and second-gen integrated starter-generator.

There’s also a gliding function that helps turn off the engine when not needed at higher speeds, and which works alongside the regenerative braking system that helps improve fuel economy in urban areas.

This will not be the GLC’s first hybrid model, as the plug-in hybrid GLC 350e was offered on a limited basis in Canada for the 2019 and 2020 model years. But since then, Mercedes-Benz has not offered any plug-in hybrid versions of the GLC, nor its all-electric counterpart, the EQC.

The upcoming GLC will continue to come standard with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, while all North American versions will be equipped with the higher off-road suspension settings featuring extra ground clearance.

Visually, the GLC also takes a conservative approach to its styling changes, with new wheels and more chrome likely the most noticeable design changes. But this familiar look was extensively reworked for better aerodynamics, as well as quieter cruising. While a reduction in its coefficient of drag from 0.31 to 0.29 may not sound like much, Mercedes-Benz AG’s vice-president of vehicle integration Jörg Bartels said during its backgrounder that getting under the 0.30 “wall” for an SUV was not easy.

“We believe this vehicle will be the most aerodynamic in this segment, and we spent many hours in the wind tunnel,” he said. “So .30 (Cd) for an SUV is really like a wall you have to climb over.”