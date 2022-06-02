First Look - 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC

The next generation Mercedes-Benz GLC luxury SUV will be firmly in the evolution versus revolution camp when it arrives in spring 2023 – at least the Canadian version, that is.
A global online information session with technical, design and marketing representatives from Mercedes-Benz AG dove into detail about the new GLC’s three available plug-in hybrid versions with up to 100 km of electric range, the quicker DC quick charging capability of that model, an advanced optional air suspension, plus available rear wheel steering. They then confirmed that none of these technologies are slated to come to Canada, at least at launch, and possibly ever.
For North America, the one engine variant available will be a mild hybrid version of its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which promises 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with an additional 23 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque from an electric motor. This mild hybrid system also promises smoother stops and starts thanks to its beefier 48-volt accessory battery and second-gen integrated starter-generator.
There’s also a gliding function that helps turn off the engine when not needed at higher speeds, and which works alongside the regenerative braking system that helps improve fuel economy in urban areas.
This will not be the GLC’s first hybrid model, as the plug-in hybrid GLC 350e was offered on a limited basis in Canada for the 2019 and 2020 model years. But since then, Mercedes-Benz has not offered any plug-in hybrid versions of the GLC, nor its all-electric counterpart, the EQC.
The upcoming GLC will continue to come standard with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, while all North American versions will be equipped with the higher off-road suspension settings featuring extra ground clearance.
Visually, the GLC also takes a conservative approach to its styling changes, with new wheels and more chrome likely the most noticeable design changes. But this familiar look was extensively reworked for better aerodynamics, as well as quieter cruising. While a reduction in its coefficient of drag from 0.31 to 0.29 may not sound like much, Mercedes-Benz AG’s vice-president of vehicle integration Jörg Bartels said during its backgrounder that getting under the 0.30 “wall” for an SUV was not easy.
“We believe this vehicle will be the most aerodynamic in this segment, and we spent many hours in the wind tunnel,” he said. “So .30 (Cd) for an SUV is really like a wall you have to climb over.”
The next GLC will also offer a new “transparent engine hood” view of the road ahead that’s ostensibly pitched as a way to look out for sharp rocks or obstacles when off-road, but could also come in handy in tight drive-through lanes or automated car washes. Like the similar transparent bonnet augmented reality system offered by Land Rover since the mid-2010s, strategically located cameras in the car’s front end can stitch together a view of what’s directly ahead and then underneath the GLC’s hood, although the Mercedes-Benz system will project this system onto the central screen versus the windshield.
The GLC itself grows roughly six centimetres in length, and gains 50 litres of cargo room, now up to 600 litres before folding down any seats. Mercedes-Benz calls it a mid-size SUV, though in North America, it competes with compact luxury SUV rivals like the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Lexus NX. The GLC is still a five-seater only, perhaps surprising considering the available third row of its smaller and boxier GLB SUV sibling.
The company says the “Hey Mercedes” functionality is now improved, offering a “Newsflash” function that will read out your curated news from the business, sports, or culture worlds. The MBUX infotainment system will also be able to integrate smart home functions like turning on exterior lights upon arrival, while the revised panoramic sunroof has had its structural rails slimmed down to improve the view out, although it can still be covered with a roller blind if desired.
The next GLC’s ability to tow will also be upgraded, with a maximum towing capacity of 2.5 tonnes, and a new towing route planner that takes into account the size of the previously defined trailer, plus it can adjust routing suggestions based on the trailer’s intended use.
This story was compiled using information supplied by the manufacturer.
