We found the ultimate crisp white T-shirts

The fabric: Cotton

The review: This tee drapes so well from shoulder to bust to waist, so I look like a louche rectangle; the slightly cropped length makes for a great French tuck. (The term “shrunken” in the name makes it sound tight, like a baby tee; it’s not.) On a video call, a colleague said it hit my biceps at the perfect point, which is so key, and the sleeves kick out ever so slightly, perfect if you don’t have twiglike upper arms. The slightly slub fabric is more soft, less crisp, which makes it a great choice for easy weekend wear — I reach for it at least once a week, often more. And it gets softer the more you wash it. It’s pretty much perfect.

Kotn Women’s Essential Crew, $35, kotn.com SHOP HERE

Best slim-fit T-shirt: Kotn

The cost: $35

The sizes: XS to XXL

The fabric: Egyptian cotton

The review: This style is definitely designed for a woman, creating a streamlined frame at the shoulders with a slightly slimmer torso fit. The fabric is fantastic; it has great heft, it’s opaque and super-smooth, and ethically made in Egypt from cotton grown there by the brand’s network of fairly treated farmers and manufacturers. I also tried a men’s small for a boxier fit, which was great (and do get a men’s T for the fellas in your life while you’re at it; they’re so good), but I enjoy the neat shape of the women’s medium on me.

Cos Cotton Jersey T-shirt, $35, cosstores.com SHOP HERE

Best polished T-shirt: Cos

The cost: $35

The sizes: XS to L

The fabric: Organic cotton

The review: The superfine-rib cotton fabric of this tee is so smooth it’s almost papery, which provides maximum crispness and brightness. It’s a little more oversize than the others, with a slightly longer sleeve but the neckband is perfectly snug, so it doesn’t feel sloppy. It’s the one I reach for if I’m going to pair it with wide-leg trousers and loafers as opposed to jeans and sneakers, as it always looks polished.

Reformation Perfect Vintage Tee, $38, thereformation.com SHOP HERE

Best T-shirt for long torsos: Reformation

The cost: $38

The sizes: XS to XL

The fabric: Organic cotton

The review: Those with longer torsos will rejoice in this tee: I don’t have one, so this tee comes down well below my hips. Either way, it can be slouchy when worn loose or tucked neatly into high-waisted trousers. The organic fabric is dreamily soft and drapes elegantly — if a T-shirt could be said to resemble a person, this one would be Christy Turlington — a willowy, grown-up woman.

Tentree Organic Cotton Relaxed T-shirt, $40, tentree.ca SHOP HERE

Best loose-fit T-shirt: Tentree

The cost: $40

The sizes: XS to XL

The fabric: Organic cotton

The review: If you love the relaxed fit of a classic men’s Hanes tee but crave a higher quality fabric and serious sustainability credentials, this Tentree one is for you. There’s nothing snug about this fit; it gives off the most effortless, casual feel and the soft organic cotton is supremely comfy. A little cork tag at the bottom right is a touch more embellishment than I want from a plain white tee, but it’s easy to remove. This Canadian brand is a certified B-Corp and plants 10 trees for every single purchase.

Muji Indian Cotton Knit Jersey Stitch Crew Short Sleeved T-shirt, $15, muji.ca SHOP HERE

Best value T-shirt: Muji

The cost: $15

The sizes: XS to XL

The fabric: Organic cotton with a 95 per cent cotton/5 per cent polyester ribbed collar

The review: This inexpensive option (that’s still made of organic cotton fabric) from stylish Japanese essentials purveyor Muji leans fitted. The sleeves aren’t tight, but they don’t have much room to sit out from upper arms. The torso is slim all the way down, not clingy but it sits fairly close to the body. The crew neck ring is a little thinner than most, which gives more of a delicate look. It’s slightly see-through — I can see my bright peach bra through it, so I’d wear a skin-tone or white one. But you can’t beat that price!

Frank and Oak The Organic Cotton Essential T-shirt, $45, frankandoak.com SHOP HERE

Best boyish fit T-shirt: Frank and Oak

The cost: $45

The sizes: XXS to XL

The fabric: Organic cotton

The review: I love the neckline on this tee — it’s the perfect throat-framing ring, close to the neck but very comfortable. There’s something about the squareness of the shoulders and the ever so slightly longer sleeves (they hit a few inches above my elbows) that feels very schoolboy-regulation T-shirt, which in my books is a very good thing. The cut is boxy, so there’s no cling on my midsection, and when tucked it turns into the perfect square. The fabric is smooth and has some structure, so it holds its shape, plus it’s quite opaque — you can see only the faintest outline of a bralette.

Rani Sheen is executive editor of The Kit. She writes about beauty and culture. Reach her on email: rs@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @ranisheen