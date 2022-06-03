Aspen isn’t just a playground for the rich — the Colorado town has a creative heart, too

The nearby John Denver Sanctuary invites visitors and residents alike to contemplate the singer’s legacy in a serene outdoor setting, and a few dozen yards away, Theatre Aspen brings legendary plays and musicals to life every summer.

In neighbouring Snowmass, Mad Dog Ranch + Studios — once owned by singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and, later, Glenn Frey of the Eagles — is inspiring the next generation of musicians with intimate retreats and events. Anderson Ranch Arts Center, founded in Snowmass in 1966, hosts workshops, lectures and artists-in-residence.

A short bike ride from downtown, there’s the campus of the Aspen Institute, designed by the late Bauhaus artist Herbert Bayer, a polymath who lived and worked in Aspen from 1946 to 1974 and left an indelible mark on the city’s look and feel. The peaceful, 40-acre grounds are dotted with Bayer’s bold sculptures and the undulating mounds of dirt and grass he called “earthworks.”

The institute hosts the annual Aspen Ideas Festival, which brings together writers, artists, scientists, entrepreneurs and other thinkers to discuss the world’s most pressing issues. And each summer, professional and student musicians perform more than 400 concerts under a massive, semi-permanent tent on these grounds as part of the Aspen Music Festival and School, which has been running since 1949.

The newest addition to the Aspen Institute campus is the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, a museum and research centre dedicated to Bayer, who’s credited with helping to lead the postwar revitalization of Aspen.

Opening to the public this spring and spanning more than 7,000 square feet, the space also explores the enduring legacy of the Bauhaus, the modernist art school that operated in Germany from 1919 to 1933, and gave rise to design principles like “form follows function,” minimalism and the idea of the artist as a craftsman.

“The Bauhaus existed for 14 very short years and only had a total of 1,200 students, but this tiny, little art school that should be completely forgotten has influenced all art, architecture and design in the 20th and 21st centuries,” Lissa Ballinger, the Aspen Institute’s art curator, tells me as we wander through the brightly lit centre’s first exhibit, “Herbert Bayer: An Introduction,” a retrospective on Bayer’s oft-overlooked prowess as a painter.

During his 30 years in this city, Bayer designed the Aspen Skiing Company’s iconic leaf-shaped logo, re-envisioned the Wheeler Opera House and the equally historic Hotel Jerome, and devised a clever ad campaign to lure travellers to Aspen, among other local projects.

He also kept busy with other personal and professional pursuits — from graphic design to drawing to sculpture — creating an impressive and diverse body of work in the process.

As I pedal around Aspen on a breezy summer afternoon, my gaze reflexively floats to the mountains that surround the city. It’s easy to understand why Bayer and so many other artists felt motivated to create here and, as the Aspen Historical Society’s Gabianelli puts it, to “expand their spirit.”

Though Aspen has evolved over the years, nature still steals the show. Says Gabianelli, “They were all inspired by the beauty of where we are.”

Writer Sarah Kuta travelled as a guest of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, which did not review or approve this article.