A grand time in Grand Bend: Where to wine, dine and explore in the Southwest Ontario town

Grand Bend, Ont., about a three-hour drive west of Toronto, has long been one of the province’s premier beach getaways. That’s no surprise, thanks to the town’s spectacular sunsets and endless stretches of sand, nuzzled by Lake Huron waters, boasting colours you’d only expect to see in the Caribbean.

While I was growing up, a Grand Bend visit was a summer tradition. Years later, my wife and I regularly returned to share this piece of paradise with our own children. Time has passed, but one thing hasn’t changed. Grand Bend’s still the perfect spot for a grand time. Here are five places worth seeing in this stretch of Southwest Ontario.

For wine with vineyard views: Dark Horse Estate Winery (70665 B Line)

In dramatic contrast to its rural surroundings, the manor house that is home to Dark Horse Estate Winery is a gem of modern architecture. Once inside the lofty atrium, you can sign up for the 45-minute tour and tasting, or just book a tasting that includes a flight of four of their popular products. Sample them at the elegant bar, or sip your favourite on the terrace overlooking the sprawling vineyards. Only eight years in existence, the winery has won two silver medals at the National Wine Awards of Canada.

For a casual dinner where the locals go: The Lake Hound (135 Ontario St. S.)

Given the Lake Hound’s relaxed decor — barn wood, hanging plants, a red-brick fireplace — most of the menu’s no surprise either. What feels like a well-loved cottage is in fact a popular, family-run restaurant. While the menu includes the expected casual offerings, like burgers and clubhouse sandwiches, you can also find fresh lake perch, a favourite choice among locals. Different breweries are featured on a rotating basis; try the blueberry cream ale currently on tap from Brewster’s Mill, based right in Grand Bend.

For live theatre in a charming venue: Huron Country Playhouse (70689 B Line)

Rustic enough to fit into Grand Bend’s beach-resort vibe, Huron Country Playhouse looks like a massive barn, right down to the weathered-wood exterior and rural location. That rustic feeling is also reflected inside with big wooden beams for accents, though the two theatres (the 650-seat Mainstage and 300-seat South Huron Stage) are state of the art, and productions are summer stock professional. Book tickets for this season — their 50th — and choose from five shows, from comedies to “The Sound of Music.”

For inspired souvenirs: Sunset Arts Gallery (63 River Rd.)

Close to the white and red Grand Bend Lighthouse, on the opposite side of the Ausable River, you’ll discover the Sunset Arts Gallery, a waterside co-operative featuring works by local artists and those with local connections. Offerings in the bright attractive space include photography, paintings in several styles, handmade pottery, wood sculptures and even silver jewelry. Don’t miss the sunset shots by the gallery’s owner, Janette Baillie, herself a local photographer whose work is a tribute to the beauty of this region.