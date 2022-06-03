Rich in both history and culinary delights, Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is Canada’s next must-visit wine and food destination

Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is a place of quiet superlatives: first, oldest, biggest, highest. Much of the history of Canada begins or relates to this 166-kilometre-long fertile valley, which starts in Windsor, Hants County, and shadows the western side of the Bay of Fundy to the town of Digby.

It has Canada’s first permanent European settlement, the Habitation (1605); the first dining club, the Order of Good Cheer (1606); and even the first vineyard, planted in Bear River (1611).

That makes Nova Scotia Canada’s original wine region, and while those earliest vines are long gone, those visiting the roots of Canada’s wine industry can now find the small-batch Bear River Vineyards and Casa Nova Fine Beverages.

After a few hundred years’ rest — when apple orchards and other agriculture took prominence here — vineyards have returned, with 15 working wineries in the Annapolis Valley, and more in development.

Chef Michael Howell, executive director of the Wolfville-based Devour! The Food Film Fest, compares the valley to Sonoma. “Thirty years ago, Sonoma was considered an agricultural backwater an hour from San Francisco. The explosion of wineries fuelled a change in the cultural and culinary landscapes.” That is what has happened in the Annapolis Valley.

For many years, visitors came for the built heritage — notably, national historic sites like Fort Anne, Fort Edward and Grand-Pré. They also came for the natural attractions, including the world’s greatest tides in the Bay of Fundy, which are so massive they would more than twice fill the Grand Canyon.

Now, travellers can pair this sightseeing with enticing food and beverage, finding the Valley’s main culinary and wine clusters in Windsor, Wolfville/Grand Pré, Annapolis Royal and Digby.

Digby is not only home to the world’s largest scallop fleet, but its harbour is also lined with restaurants specializing in its signature mollusk. For a “slap-up meal,” go to scallop master/chef Dale Nichols at the chateau-styled Digby Pines for his innovative interpretations, like scallop risotto, which is so popular, it can make up 60 per cent of the restaurant’s dinner orders.

Nearby Annapolis Royal is Canada’s first heritage district, and so pleasant and pretty, you may not realize it was once the most attacked place in North America. In 120 years, it was besieged 13 times by the French, British and American colonists, who came back to reclaim what they lost in previous battles.

Today, Annapolis Royal’s small downtown is filled with some of the oldest architecture in Canada, dating back to the early 1700s, and it almost resembles a movie set. On Saturdays, there’s a lively farmers’ and traders’ market that’s like a little fair with food, arts and entertainment.